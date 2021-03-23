Sandvik Material Technology re-engineers procurement and finance operations with Medius

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik Material Technology has selected the Medius Spend Management suite to support improved efficiency and control of procurement processes throughout the organization.

Sandvik Material Technology, a business area of global engineering group Sandvik, is a world-leading developer and manufacturer of advanced stainless steel and special alloys, with operations across the world.

The newly signed agreement with cloud based spend management solution provider Medius includes solutions to support the organization throughout the entire procurement process including sourcing, contract management, purchasing, supplier management and accounts payable.

Viktoria Norwald Procurement Project Manager at Sandvik Material Technology explains why the company went to market to search for a new procurement solution: "We had different, non-integrated, processes and systems in place across the business area and lacking system support in some cases. We needed a solution that could help us introduce one efficient, standardized process across the organization."

Several solutions were evaluated based on a set of criteria including functionality, usability, cost, ease of implementation and ongoing support. Medius was the provider that best matched Sandvik Material Technology 's needs.

Viktoria Norwald explains why: "In Medius we've found a user-friendly solution that covers the entire procurement process so that our users can handle all tasks in one, efficient tool. Because the Medius solution is cloud-based and offers a standard connector to our Infor M3 ERP we feel we have a future-proof solution that will support our needs long-term."

Sandvik Material Technology joins a community of nearly 4,000 companies using Medius Spend Management solutions today. Medius CEO, Per Åkerberg is thrilled about the new addition to the customer base: "The agreement with Sandvik Material Technology is a great testament of our ability to support businesses with easy-to-use solutions throughout the entire source to pay process. We are looking forward to working closely with the Sandvik team to support their journey towards more efficiency and control."

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/sandvik-material-technology-re-engineers-procurement-and-finance-operations-with-medius,c3310858

SOURCE Medius