Sandvik Receives Several High Value-added Tubular Orders
Jan 21, 2019, 02:01 ET
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik Materials Technology has received several orders for advanced tubes for the oil and gas industry at a combined value of about 1 billion SEK, with the majority being umbilical tubes. Orders were booked in the first quarter of 2019 and deliveries are scheduled as from the second half of 2019.
"I am pleased that our strong product offering continue to meet customer demands, making us a key supplier of high value-added tubular products for the energy segment", says Göran Björkman, President of Sandvik Materials Technology.
