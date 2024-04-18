Sandvik wins order in Mongolia for electric rotary drill rigs

STOCKHOLM, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received an order from Mongolyn Alt MAK LLC to supply electric rotary drill rigs for use at the Tsagaan Suvarga Project in Mongolia. The order is valued at approximately SEK 170 million and was booked in the first quarter 2024.

The order includes five cable-electric DR410iE drills, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second quarter 2024 and concluded by the fourth quarter of 2025. Tsagaan Suvarga ranks as the third-largest copper and molybdenum reserve in Mongolia.

"We are very pleased to be selected to supply our advanced electric rotary drill rigs to Mongolyn Alt MAK LLC and help enhance drilling operations at the Tsagaan Suvarga Project," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Stockholm, April 18, 2024

Sandvik AB

