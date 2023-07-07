Sandvik wins SEK 460 million mining equipment order in Australia

News provided by

Sandvik

07 Jul, 2023, 05:20 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received a major order from a customer in Australia for the supply of underground mining equipment. The order includes Toro™ TH663i underground trucks, Toro™ LH517i and Toro™ LH621i underground loaders as well as a DD422i development drill rig with dual control. The order is valued at around SEK 460 million and was booked in the second quarter 2023. Delivery of the equipment is planned to begin in the third quarter 2023 and continue into the second quarter 2025.

For further information, contact
Louise Tjeder
VP Investor relations
Phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 

Johannes Hellström
Press and Media Relations Manager
Phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3801630/2178063.pdf

Sandvik wins SEK 460 million mining equipment order in Australia

SOURCE Sandvik

