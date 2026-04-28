Sandvik's Annual General Meeting 2026

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik AB held its Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2026, in Sandviken, Sweden.

In his speech Sandvik's President and CEO Stefan Widing covered the operations and results for 2025.

"Our performance in 2025, a year characterized by significant geopolitical uncertainty and trade barriers, was proof of the successful transformation of Sandvik into a faster, more resilient and flexible company," said Stefan Widing.

"The Board appreciates the professional and dedicated work carried out by all Sandvik employees every day. There is immense expertise within the company, and with Sandvik's strong innovative drive and its leading positions, I have a very positive view of the Group's continued development in the coming years," said Chairman of the Board Johan Molin.

Adoption of the profit and loss accounts and balance sheets

The General Meeting adopted the profit and loss account and balance sheet for the parent company as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and consolidated balance sheet for 2025. The Board members and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Dividend

The General Meeting resolved pursuant to the Board's proposal on a dividend of SEK 6.00 per share. The record day for payment of the dividend was set at Thursday, April 30, 2026. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Board of Directors

The General Meeting decided pursuant to the Nomination Committee's proposal to re-elect Board members Claes Boustedt, Marika Fredriksson, Johan Molin, Andreas Nordbrandt, Susanna Schneeberger, Helena Stjernholm, Stefan Widing and Kai Wärn. Johan Molin was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The employee unions have appointed Fredrik Håf and Thomas Lilja as members of the Board and Carl-Åke Jansson and Jessica Smedjegård as deputy members.

Fees to the Board

The General Meeting resolved pursuant to the Nomination Committee's proposal on fees to the Board, distributed as follows: SEK 3,280,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 870,000 to each other Board member not employed by the Company, SEK 385,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 218,000 to each other member of the Audit Committee, SEK 181,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, SEK 142,000 to each other member of the Remuneration Committee, SEK 245,000 to the Chairman of the Acquisitions and Divestitures Committee and SEK 181,000 to each other member of the Acquisitions and Divestitures Committee.

Auditor

The General Meeting resolved pursuant to the Nomination Committee's proposal to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the end of the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration report

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2025.

Guidelines for remuneration of senior executives

The General Meeting resolved to adopt the Board's proposal regarding revised guidelines for remuneration of senior executives.

Long-term incentive program (LTI 2026)

The General Meeting approved the Board's proposal on a long-term incentive program in the form of a performance share program for about 350 senior executives and key employees in the Group (LTI 2026).

Participation requires that an investment in Sandvik shares be made. Each such Sandvik share entitles the participant to be allotted, after a period of three years, a certain number of Sandvik shares free of charge, provided that certain performance targets with respect to earnings per share are met. The program is based on substantially the same terms and conditions as the 2014–2025 incentive programs.

LTI 2026 comprises up to 1.9 million shares. The delivery of these shares will be secured through a share swap agreement with a third party. The total cost of LTI 2026 is estimated at up to SEK 411 million based on a Sandvik share price of SEK 320, and at up to SEK 416 million based on a share price of SEK 400.

Authorization on acquisition of the Company's own shares

The General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to authorize the Board to, for the period until the 2027 Annual General Meeting, resolve on acquisitions of the Company's own shares, however no more than 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company.

Wilhelm Haglund Medal and the Sigrid Göransson Sustainability Award

John Hammargren, Andreas Norman, and Stefan Karlsson (business area Mining) were awarded the "Wilhelm Haglund Medal for the Product Developer of the Year" for the development of Sandvik Alpha® 340 for top hammer face drilling. Sandvik Alpha® 340 is a next-generation thread system providing extended service life, productivity and improved drilling accuracy, and has rapidly set the industry benchmark.

Stephen Beattie, John Paul Fee, Alex McMinn, Fergal McCarney, Stuart Smyth, Kevin Cullen and Patrick Forrest (business area Rock Processing) were awarded "The Sandvik Sustainability Award in Memory of Sigrid Göransson" for the development of Sandvik's complete electric train, an integrated, fully electrified crushing and screening solution, bringing clear performance gains and reductions in emissions, noise, and operating costs.

April 28, 2026

Sandvik AB

CONTACT:

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/4341173/4064542.pdf Sandvik's Annual General Meeting 2026

SOURCE Sandvik