Sandvine Launches Industry's First Service Innovation and Intelligence Portfolio for 5G, Cloud and Edge Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvine, a market leader in cloud-based service innovation and intelligence solutions, today announced the availability of the industry's first 5G Service Innovation and Intelligence portfolio. The portfolio is designed to help service and cloud providers capture the 5G smart ecosystem opportunity and deliver exceptional digital experiences. It includes a cloud native 5G Service Intelligence Engine (NWDAF), unique pre-packaged use cases, and highly enriched real-time data and insights that provide value throughout the technology lifecycle. These capabilities help customers see, optimize, monetize and protect networks, as well as comply with regulations.

The portfolio's 5G intelligence software and smart analytics classify over 95% of network traffic – the best in the industry. It provides contextual insights on users, how and where services are being used within and across network slices, and anticipates future needs. This data-first approach is critical to meet stringent 5G service level agreements for speed, latency and reliability and generate revenues from network slices-as-a-service. The portfolio also includes 5G-enabled real-time policy capabilities to personalize consumer, enterprise and IoT services.

John Abraham, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason said: "Service and cloud providers are betting on 5G and Cloud to deliver significant revenue growth via new B2B, B2B2X and consumer services. However, to achieve these growth opportunities, they will need service innovation and intelligence capabilities to monetize network slice-based services and manage the increased complexity introduced by more traffic, applications, devices and users."

Lyn Cantor, CEO, Sandvine said: "The nature of how we interact is changing rapidly as smart homes and workplaces increasingly depend on mobile video and automation.The time to act is now to ensure that 5G network slices meet performance expectations and transform user experiences. This requires that service providers adopt a 'data-first' strategy that captures real-time network and service data with high granularity, derives contextual insights from the data, and enables inline actions to drive the performance and high degree of personalization required for 5G success. Sandvine's cloud-based service innovation and intelligence portfolio meets these critical requirements and global 5G service providers are taking notice with our recent wins and several trials underway."

Three Pillars of 5G SA Success

Sandvine's vendor-agnostic portfolio is available for customer deployments in June 2021 and delivers on three pillars of 5G success:

5G service innovation uses ML-based intelligence from billing, charging, customer care, operations and other data sources, and real-time policy controls to personalize, assure and optimize services. By analyzing usage, location and service plan trends, Sandvine's 5G Maestro Policy Engine and ActiveLogic traffic classification platform can guide new 5G service and slice creation to best fit consumer and enterprise needs.

5G transition ensures service continuity, optimized traffic management and capacity planning across 4G and 5G networks via contextual visibility into service quality, adoption, usage patterns, location, and demographics. The company's Active Network Intelligence (ANI) portal allows customers to observe user and usage trends on different networks and slices to improve performance, predict traffic patterns, and plan network and cloud deployments.

5G Automation brings machine learning (ML) and hyper-scalability to 5G networks. Sandvine has developed the industry's first 5G Service Intelligence Engine, a 3GPP Release 16-compliant and ANI-enriched Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF). Sandvine's 5G Service Intelligence Engine ingests massive amounts of network node-based data and couples it with service, device, and user data from the company's data plane elements. Equipped with this rich real-time data captured in milliseconds and ML algorithms, it provide an end-to-end view of 5G network traffic, and automates workflows and inline actions to optimize quality of experience and improve network resiliency, security and profitability. It performs a critical function in 5G networks and forward-looking customers are architecting it into their networks now.

The entire cloudified Service Innovation and Intelligence portfolio is available as virtualized software running on virtual machines and as 5G cloud native functions (CNFs) on Amazon Web Services and other public cloud platforms. This significantly lowers total cost of ownership, and enables quick access to valuable real-time 5G network and service data.

Resources

Sandvine's 5G Portfolio

5G Service Intelligence Engine (NWDAF)

Cloud Ready Options

5G Service Intelligence Engine (NWDAF) Whitepaper

5G Service Innovation and Intelligence Whitepaper

