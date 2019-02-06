Sandvine releases 2019 Mobile Internet Phenomena Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvine, a leading provider of Network Intelligence solutions, is announcing the release of the 2019 Mobile Internet Phenomena Report. The Mobile Internet Phenomena Report is the authoritative view on how applications are consuming the world's mobile internet bandwidth. With an installed base of over 2.5B subscribers worldwide across over 150 Tier 1 and Tier 2 fixed, mobile, WiFi, and satellite operators, Sandvine's visibility into internet trends is unparalleled in the industry. This edition of the report focuses on mobile trends globally and regionally in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The most important asset that a mobile operator can have is a clear view of how their network is delivering services to their users. This clear understanding drives their entire business strategy: investments, service planning, product launches, and even technology strategies. Without a granular view, mobile operators are just hoping that best practices can get them where they want to be.

Commenting on the report, Lyn Cantor, Sandvine's President and CEO, said: "Mobile operators preparing for their 5G launches need the right network intelligence in order to build the best networks to support 5G use cases. Sandvine's ability to visualize insights with our Active Network Intelligence Portal, including how users are consuming bandwidth and how quality of experience is perceived by users, is unique. The Mobile Internet Phenomena Report is a window into the power of Sandvine's industry-leading intelligence."

Some highlights from this edition of the mobile report include:

- YouTube is 38% of worldwide mobile traffic

- Snapchat is the #2 mobile application worldwide by volume

- Facebook properties account for over 20% of all mobile traffic

- TikTok is the 11th most popular mobile application by volume

- More than 80% of users still use unencrypted web browsing at least once a month

These highlights and more will be shared in the full report, which is available now. Live webinars will be given on Wednesday, February 20th at 10 a.m. EST (Americas and Europe) and 9 p.m. EST (Asia) to go into more depth on the data inside the report. Sandvine will also be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and available to discuss the report with mobile operators, press, or analysts that want more detail behind the numbers. Any questions on the report can be directed to phenomena@sandvine.com

