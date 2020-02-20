Sandvine releases 2020 Mobile Internet Phenomena Report: YouTube is over 25% of all mobile traffic

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvine, a leading provider of network intelligence solutions, is announcing the release of the 2020 Mobile Internet Phenomena Report. The Mobile Internet Phenomena Report is the authoritative view on how applications are consuming the world's mobile internet bandwidth. With an installed base of over 2.5B subscribers worldwide across over 500 fixed, mobile, WiFi, and satellite operators, Sandvine's visibility into internet trends is unparalleled in the industry. This edition of the report focuses on mobile consumption trends globally and regionally in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The most important asset that a mobile operator can have is a clear view of how their network is delivering services to their users. This clear understanding drives their entire business strategy: investments, service planning, product launches, and even technology strategies. Without a granular view, mobile operators are just hoping that best practices can get them where they want to be.

Commenting on the report, Lyn Cantor, Sandvine's President and CEO, said: "Mobile operators are deep into their 5G launches, and need the right network intelligence in order to build the best networks to support profitable 5G use cases. Sandvine's ability to visualize insights with our phenomena-powered Active Network Intelligence Portal, including how users are consuming bandwidth and how quality of experience is perceived by users, is unique. The Mobile Internet Phenomena Report is a window into the power of Sandvine's industry-leading intelligence."

Some highlights from this edition of the report include:

Streaming video is over 65% of all mobile traffic by volume

YouTube is more than 25% of total worldwide mobile traffic by volume

Facebook Video has grown substantially over the past year to #2 worldwide at over 17% of total traffic volume

Google properties account for over 30% of worldwide mobile traffic by volume

Facebook properties account for over 28% of all mobile traffic by volume

TikTok is now the the most popular mobile application by volume

These highlights and more will be shared in the full report, which is available now. Live webinars will be given on Wednesday, 4 March at 9 a.m. EST (Americas and Europe) and 9 p.m. EST (Asia) to go into more depth on the data inside the report. Any questions on the report can be directed to phenomena@sandvine.com.

