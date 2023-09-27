Sandvine Wins Light Reading Leading Lights Award for Customer Experience

News provided by

Sandvine

27 Sep, 2023, 08:21 ET

Awarded 'Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience' for QoE work with Telenet

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvine won the 2023 Light Reading Leading Lights Award for "Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience" for its recent work with Telenet. This award is given to "a company that used its communications technology or network to deliver a superior experience to business, consumer, or government customers."

This acknowledges the collaborative work between Sandvine Engineering and Telenet's Operations to merge quality-of-experience (QoE) and quality-of-service (QoS) data to understand how customers' expectations match actual customer experiences.

Continue Reading
Light Reading’s Iain Morris announces the winner for ‘Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience’
As detailed in the case study, Telenet combined Sandvine's application analytics and QoE metrics with its own demographic data to build objective service quality scores for every end-user device, as well as subjective connectivity experience scores for every customer.

This combination of data sets helped Telenet determine how QoS indicators like throughput, latency, and errors impacted actual QoE, helping it to achieve more than 80% accuracy in determining real-time customer satisfaction. This information enabled Telenet to make accurate decisions about how to proactively address customer issues, as well as develop customized service offers.

About Telenet
As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels.

Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.

About Sandvine 
Sandvine's App QoE portfolio helps customers analyze, optimize, and monetize application experiences using contextual machine learning-based insights and real-time actions. Market-leading classification of more than 95% of traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, and location significantly enhances interactions between users and applications. For more information about delivering superior quality of experience with uniquely rich, real-time data that can drive performance and revenues, visit sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact: Susana Schwartz
[email protected]

SOURCE Sandvine

