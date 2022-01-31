Sandvine's 2022 'Global Internet Phenomenon Report' Reveals Explosion in Heavy App Usage and App Complexity with Video Everywhere

Sandvine's highly anticipated 2022 Global Internet Phenomena Report is now publicly available Tweet this

Samir Marwaha, Chief Strategy Officer, Sandvine said:

"Our latest 'Global Internet Phenomena Report' shows that people care more about how their favorite apps perform than the underlying networks. This makes it crucial that 5G and Cloud service providers understand, at a granular level, the application quality of experience they are delivering to customers. That's going to have the greatest impact on their brands and their ability to generate revenue streams within new business models."

Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Mobile Networks and 5G, Heavy Reading said: "The top content producers serving more traffic and accounting for a greater share of network load has a big impact, but at least it is a known quantity. The other part of the story is the increasing diversity of traffic sources – from new streamers, live sports, gaming, and device updates – and the growth of complex apps that combine multiple traffic types and services in a single customer experience. In combination with the rise of QUIC and iCloud Private Relay, this is challenging operators to better understand where and when traffic originates. Insight into these emerging patterns can help operators manage network capacity and meet customer expectations."

