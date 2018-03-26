Sandvine's Active Network Intelligence Empowers Telenet to Enhance Their Subscribers' Experience

A customer since 2013, Telenet has deployed Sandvine's virtualized Analytics, Network Optimization, and Revenue Generation solutions across multiple access technologies. Telenet uses the Active Network Intelligence solutions from Sandvine to proactively diagnose network issues, identify quality-related network trends, and take action to resolve them before they impact their subscribers.

In 2016, Sandvine's Network Optimization solutions played a key role in Telenet becoming Belgium's fastest fixed Internet provider, while Sandvine's Analytics solutions have allowed them to regularly uncover the latest trends in their networks such as a 75% increase in data traffic driven by the use of Facebook and WhatsApp traffic on New Year's Eve.

Sandvine's Active Network Intelligence distinguishes itself in the market by being able to provide contextual network, access technology, quality and subscriber awareness across all network traffic. This comprehensive visibility provides network operators like Telenet with an unmatched foundation of data that enables better business decisions, increased profitability, and improved customer experience.

"The granular network data that Sandvine provides us with, is essential for helping us run our numerous networks and our business as a whole," said Bert Pelgrims, Director Connectivity & In Home, Telenet. "Sandvine helps us monitor service quality proactively, and take immediate action to improve our service."

Sandvine's Network Intelligence portfolio is unique in helping network operators transform their businesses by leveraging in-line closed loop automation to reduce costs while simultaneously delivering better service to their subscribers.

For more information, visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels. Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium.

The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.

Telenet Group is part of Telenet Group Holding NV and is quoted on Euronext Brussel under ticker symbol TNET. For more information, visit www.telenet.be. Telenet is 57% owned by Liberty Global - the world's largest international TV and broadband company, investing, innovating and empowering people in more than 12 countries across Europe to make the most of the digital revolution.

