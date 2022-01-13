Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence Helps Fuel SK Telecom's 5G Private Enterprise Network Service

SK Telecom accelerates 5G private network expansion in manufacturing, energy and government with Sandvine. Tweet this

Lyn Cantor, CEO, Sandvine said: "When talking about 5G innovations like self-driving cars and smart factories, it's important that service providers have deep time-place-occasion application intelligence including analytics, optimization, security, and usage-based plans to meet the needs of enterprise customers. As SK Telecom builds momentum around its cloud-based 5G Standalone Private Enterprise Network Service, Sandvine is excited to contribute to services that provide superior application quality of experience for emerging real-time applications in IoT, AR/VR, and at the mobile edge.

To learn more about how Sandvine can help you unleash new business models and revenue streams, check out our recent blogs, and new resources:

Sandvine's 5G Portfolio

Sandvine Active Network Intelligence (ANI)

A 5G Perspective: Leverage the Power of Application Intelligence

IDC Spotlight: Application and Network Intelligence is Critical for 5G Success

Cloud Ready Options

5G Service Intelligence Engine (NWDAF) Whitepaper

5G Service Innovation and Intelligence Whitepaper

About Sandvine

Sandvine's cloud-based Application and Network Intelligence portfolio helps customers deliver high quality, optimized experiences to consumers and enterprises. Customers use our solutions to analyze, optimize, and monetize application experiences using contextual machine learning-based insights and real-time actions. Market-leading classification of more than 95% of traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, and location creates uniquely rich, real-time data that significantly enhances interactions between users and applications and drives revenues. For more visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

Media Contact:

Susana Schwartz

Sandvine

+1 816 680 1447

[email protected]

SOURCE Sandvine

SOURCE Sandvine