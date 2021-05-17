Sandwich Lovers Rejoice! Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Debuts First San Luis Obispo Location

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand crafted sandwiches, is debuting the first location in San Luis Obispo at 791 E. Foothill Blvd. on May 10. Capriotti's brings the San Luis Obispo community its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with our fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The San Luis Obispo Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services with partners including Uber Eats, Doordash and Postmates. The new shop will bring 25 new jobs to the San Luis Obispo community.

The new location is owned and operated by by childhood friends and entrepreneurs Randy Stinchfield and Drew Armbruster. Stinchfield has operated fitness businesses as well as a construction company, while Armbruster has worked in residential finance. After finding Capriotti's, the duo was attracted to the quality product that Capriotti's has and they decided this was the perfect start to their business partnership with plans to open two more stores in the county.

"Capriotti's is all about the consistent quality of ingredients and great customer service," said Stinchfield. "We can't wait to introduce Capriotti's to the area and become the go-to destination for foodies and sandwich lovers."

San Luis Obispo Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in San Luis Obispo offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 805-439-1816.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

