Sandwich Panels Market size to grow by USD 1,138.88 million from 2022 to 2027|Advantages of sandwich panels is one of the key drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sandwich panels market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,138.88 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.85%. APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The major factors driving the demand for sandwich panels in the APAC region are the growing demand for energy-efficient construction materials and the increasing focus on sustainable building practices. The rising disposable income and changing lifestyle of consumers in the region have led to a surge in demand for residential and commercial buildings, thereby driving the demand for sandwich panels. Moreover, the APAC region is witnessing a shift towards green building practices, which emphasizes the use of energy-efficient and sustainable materials. With their superior insulating properties and durability, sandwich panels are increasingly favoured over traditional building materials, such as brick and cement. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sandwich Panels Market

Vendor Landscape

The sandwich panels market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The several advantages of sandwich panels are the major factors notably driving the growth of the global sandwich panels market. There are several benefits of using sandwich panels that are accelerating their demand, such as fast and easy installation, perfect thermal insulation, and delivering the aesthetic appearance of the buildings. In a fast and easy installation process, contrary to traditional systems, continuous-line manufactured sandwich panels come in fully compatible, ready-to-assemble pieces, and it is also prepared in the required dimensions, insulation types, and colors based on the structure of your facility. Thermal insulation in sandwich panels prevents mold and humidity, which can damage your structure. The thickness of the insulation depends on the load-bearing capacity, climate, usage, and thermal insulation value. Sandwich panels can also be used in internal portions, giving buildings a pleasing appearance. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global sandwich panels market during the forecast period.

The volatility of raw material prices is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global sandwich panels market. The sandwich panel industry is facing major challenges due to the volatility of raw material prices. This has had a negative impact on the global sandwich panel market in recent years, causing price increases, production delays, and supply chain disruptions. Key raw materials used in sandwich panels, such as polyurethane, polystyrene, and mineral wool, are highly dependent on oil prices. As a result, fluctuations in oil prices have a direct impact on raw material costs. The oil industry has experienced several ups and downs in recent years, which has caused commodity prices to skyrocket. The cost of transportation has also increased due to the rise in raw material prices. This has affected the shipping of sandwich panels across different regions, resulting in higher transportation costs and further contributing to price hikes. Therefore, such factors are expected to impede the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

An increase in demand for sandwich panels in cold storage is the primary trend shaping the global sandwich panels market growth. In recent years, sandwich panels are becoming an increasingly popular solution for refrigeration applications as demand has steadily increased. The many advantages of these panels make them an excellent choice for cold store owners. The significant factor driving the demand for sandwich panels for refrigeration is their excellent insulation capacity. Sandwich panels are composed of two outer layers of metal or other material with insulation in the middle. This design minimizes heat transfer between the inside and outside of the unit, keeping the temperature inside stable. This can be especially beneficial for facilities that need to start operations quickly or are undergoing renovations or expansions. Moreover, sandwich panels offer an aesthetically pleasing appearance, which can improve the overall appeal of the facility. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global sandwich panels market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The sandwich panels market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alubel Spa, ArcelorMittal SA, ArmaPanel, Assan Panel A.S, DANA Group of Companies, Italpannelli Srl, Izopanel sp. z o.o., Kingspan Group Plc, Lattonedil Spa Milan, Manni Group S.r.l., Metecno Group, Nucor Corp., Panel Tech International LLC, Romakowski GmbH and Co. KG, Sika AG, Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd., SSAB AB, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Alfa Peb Ltd., PortaFab Corp., and Technical Supplies and Service Co. LLC.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The sandwich panels market analysis report extensively covers market segmentation by type (glass wool and rock wool), application (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the glass wool segment will be significant during the forecast period. Globally, glass wool is a popular insulation material used in sandwich panels. Sandwich panels are composite structures consisting of two thin, strong face sheets and a core material that provides insulation and rigidity. Glasswool-based sandwich panels are commonly used in residential, commercial, and industrial building construction, as well as refrigeration and refrigeration applications. They are known for their remarkable insulating properties and low thermal conductivity materials that help lower heat loss and enhance energy efficiency, making them ideal for use in buildings in the colder regions of the world.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The structural insulated panels market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16,263.58 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (walls and floors, cold storage, and roof), product (polystyrene, polyurethane, glass wool, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising demand for green building construction materials is notably driving the market growth.

The composite insulated panels market share is expected to increase by USD 215.98 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%. This report extensively covers composite insulated panels market segmentation by product (expanded polystyrene panel, rigid polyurethane and rigid polyisocyanurate panel, glass wool panel, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for energy-efficient buildings is one of the major drivers impacting the composite insulated panels market growth.

Sandwich Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,138.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alubel Spa, ArcelorMittal SA, ArmaPanel, Assan Panel A.S, DANA Group of Companies, Italpannelli Srl, Izopanel sp. z o.o., Kingspan Group Plc, Lattonedil Spa Milan, Manni Group S.r.l., Metecno Group, Nucor Corp., Panel Tech International LLC, Romakowski GmbH and Co. KG, Sika AG, Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd., SSAB AB, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Alfa Peb Ltd., PortaFab Corp., and Technical Supplies and Service Co. LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

