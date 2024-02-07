Sandwiches Market in Europe to increase by USD 5.16 billion between 2022 to 2027; The Growth of the Fresh Sandwich segment to be the significant during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sandwiches market in Europe size is expected to grow by USD 5.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period. The increasing online presence of vendors is notably driving the sandwich market in Europe. However, factors such as Health issues due to contamination of food may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Sandwiches Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The fresh sandwiches segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes fast food/ quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, and special food service restaurants. Furthermore, fast food restaurants are gaining popularity and many of them provide a wide range of fresh varieties of sandwiches. This impacts the consumption of freshly packaged sandwiches.

Market Trends

The increasing advertising and marketing campaigns are emerging market trends. Successful marketing is an important thing that drives businesses around the world. Sales and profits are boosted by effective marketing, which promotes brand loyalty among consumers. For instance, Jimmy John's franchisor has several partnerships and is also a sponsor in competitive sports such as NASCAR to strengthen and promote the brand /image and reputation. Market players also use public transportation facilities such as subway stations to advertise their products. Furthermore, in this competitive environment with many established sellers, marketing and advertising are important factors to promote the brand and attract customers.

Company Insights

The sandwiches market in Europe is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

147 Deli, Aamanns ApS, Albertsons Companies Inc., Allantico Vinaio Italia SRL, Baltic Bakehouse, Cafe Santiago, Charles Sandwiches, Copperdeli SL, Crimpit Group Ltd., Forno Roscioli Of Roscioli Pier Luigi and C. SAS, FRITLAND BVBA, Greencore Group Plc, J Sainsbury plc, Marks and Spencer Plc, Maxs Sandwich Shop, Northern Soul MCR, Pistolet Original, Pizzeria Fratelli Mascolo, Pret A Manger Group, Sporkovsky pivovar sro, Tesco Plc, The Dusty Knuckle, The Subway Group, The York Roast Co., Toastable

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Channel

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Flavour

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

