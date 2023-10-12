Sandwiches Market size to increase by USD 41.15 billion between 2022 to 2027, Fresh Sandwich to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sandwiches market size is expected to grow by USD 41.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The increasing online presence of vendors is notably driving the sandwich market. However, factors such as health issues due to contamination of food may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Fresh sandwiches and Pre-packaged sandwiches), Type (Non-vegetarian and Vegetarian), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sandwiches Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis

By product, the sandwich market share growth in the fresh sandwiches segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for fresh sandwiches is increasing as consumers prefer to buy sandwiches than make them at home. Vendors are coming up with new varieties of products by adding local flavors to attract customers. Such product portfolio expansions by vendors can influence the accelerated growth momentum of the market. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for sandwiches with the consumers in the country eating about 300 million sandwiches every day. Furthermore, sandwiches with premium components such as Hilltop Hearth artisan bread, Glenview Farm cheeses, and Patuxent Farms meats are in trend and stand out from the competition. 

Company Insights 

The sandwich market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
American Dairy Queen Corp., Arbys IP Holder LLC, Around Noon Group, Digital Management LLC, Focus Brands LLC, Greencore Group Plc, Greggs Plc, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, McDonald Corp., Pret A Manger, Quiznos Sandwiches Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Wawa Inc., WHAT A SANDWICH, YUM Brands Inc., Roly Poly Franchise System, Jersey Mikes Franchise Systems Inc.

Sandwiches Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 41.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.51

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

American Dairy Queen Corp., Arbys IP Holder LLC, Around Noon Group, Digital Management LLC, Focus Brands LLC, Greencore Group Plc, Greggs Plc, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, McDonald Corp., Pret A Manger, Quiznos Sandwiches Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Wawa Inc., WHAT A SANDWICH, YUM Brands Inc., Roly Poly Franchise System, and Jersey Mikes Franchise Systems Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
