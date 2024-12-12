Sandwiches Market to Grow by USD 43.8 Million (2024-2028), Report on AI-Driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global sandwiches market size is estimated to grow by USD 43.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period. Increasing online presence of vendors is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of new varieties and innovative sandwiches. However, health issues due to contamination of food poses a challenge. Key market players include American Dairy Queen Corp., Arbys IP Holder LLC, Around Noon Group, Digital Management LLC, Focus Brands LLC, Greencore Group Plc, Greggs Plc, Jersey Mikes Franchise Systems Inc., Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, McDonald Corp., Pret A Manger, Quiznos Sandwiches Inc., Roly Poly Franchise System, Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Wawa Inc., WHAT A SANDWICH, and YUM Brands Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global sandwiches market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Fresh sandwiches and Prepackaged sandwiches), Type (Non-vegetarian and Vegetarian), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Arbys IP Holder LLC, Around Noon Group, Digital Management LLC, Focus Brands LLC, Greencore Group Plc, Greggs Plc, Jersey Mikes Franchise Systems Inc., Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, McDonald Corp., Pret A Manger, Quiznos Sandwiches Inc., Roly Poly Franchise System, Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Wawa Inc., WHAT A SANDWICH, and YUM Brands Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The sandwich market is experiencing significant trends with the rise of breakfast sandwiches, focusing on egg protein and organic ingredients. Consumers, particularly millennials, are seeking nutritional meals and turning away from chemical-based food. Organic meat, vegetables, and bread are becoming preferred choices. Environmentally friendly practices are essential, with a shift towards pre-packaged sandwiches and online sales. Non-vegetarian products like poultry meat, bacon, and eggs, as well as fish, are popular protein sources. Households and quick service restaurants are catering to diverse consumer tastes with vegetarian and vegan diets. Food innovations include sandwich spreads, novel formulations, and fusion sandwiches. Health awareness and convenience are driving sales of pre-packaged sandwiches and fast meal options. Advertising and marketing through social media, e-commerce, and delivery services are key strategies for reaching young consumers. Ecofriendly packaging and food processing technologies ensure food safety and appeal to health-conscious buyers. The food service industry is adapting to automation, dietary preferences, and international cuisine offerings. Dine-in consumption, home preparation, and artisanal offerings are also popular. Urban centers and culinary influences continue to shape the market, with fast casual dining and ethnic flavors adding to the diversity of sandwich options.

The global sandwiches market is experiencing growth due to the introduction of new and innovative sandwich varieties by major players. Consumers are seeking out unique and different types of sandwiches, leading vendors to offer premium products made from superior ingredients. New flavors and sauces are being added to cater to evolving preferences. Traditional white bread is being replaced with alternatives like pretzel, Hawaiian rolls, brioche, and homemade bread. Successful product innovation satisfies customer needs and expands market reach.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The sandwiches market faces several challenges in today's food industry. Breakfast sandwiches with egg protein and organic ingredients are in demand, but consumers are increasingly wary of chemical-based food. Organic meat, vegetables, and bread are preferred, and there's a growing trend towards environmentally friendly and e-commerce sales. Pre-packaged sandwiches, especially non-vegetarian products, must cater to dietary preferences and provide protein sources and essential micronutrients. Cold chain and packaged foods are essential for convenience, but health awareness is driving demand for fresh sandwiches. Millennials and household consumers seek nutritional meals from quick service restaurants and convenience stores. Western eating habits call for fast meal options, but health consciousness is influencing consumer tastes. Food innovations include sandwich spreads, novel formulations, and healthy eating awareness. Automation, health awareness, and innovative sandwich recipes are key trends, along with bread options, international cuisine, and vegan/vegetarian diets. The food service industry, e-commerce, and delivery services are essential marketing channels, with influencers and advertising campaigns driving sales. Ecofriendly packaging and food processing technologies are crucial for food safety regulations and consumer trust.

Sandwiches are popular ready-to-eat (RTE) food items that carry a risk of contamination due to their multiple ingredients and hand preparation. Raw vegetables, eggs, and salad dressings are common culprits. Harmful bacteria like Listeria, Staphylococcus, Shigella, and Yersinia spp. Can be present in these raw materials, originating from sources such as soil or water. Human pathogens like S. Aureus, found on human skin and hair, or other digestive system inhabitants, can also contaminate sandwiches through bare-handed contact. Cheese, chicken, ham, salad, sauce, and various fresh produce used in sandwich production have all been linked to foodborne illness outbreaks. A recent UK incident involved Listeria monocytogenes-tainted sandwiches, hospitalizing patients.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This sandwiches market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fresh sandwiches

1.2 Prepackaged sandwiches Type 2.1 Non-vegetarian

2.2 Vegetarian Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fresh sandwiches- The global fresh sandwiches market is experiencing significant growth due to rising consumer preference for ready-to-eat options. Major players like Subway, Jimmy John's Franchise, and McDonald's dominate the market. In 2022, Subway introduced new sandwiches, such as the Baja Turkey Avocado and Honey Mustard Rotisserie-Style chicken, attracting customers with local flavors. To promote these launches, Subway offered one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs nationwide. Such product innovations are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for convenient, on-the-go food solutions is the primary driver of this trend.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The Sandwiches Market encompasses a wide range of handheld meals, with breakfast sandwiches being a popular segment. Egg protein and organic ingredients are increasingly preferred for health-conscious consumers, while some opt for chemical-based food for convenience. Organic meat, vegetables, and bread are essential components, with an emphasis on environmentally friendly practices. Pre-packaged sandwiches cater to the convenience food market, but freshly made sandwiches remain a favorite. Advertising and marketing strategies include social media, sponsorship opportunities, and innovative sandwich recipes. Processed food products face growing competition from dietary preferences for fresh ingredients. Online sales, ecommerce, and delivery services expand market reach. The food service industry and international cuisine offer opportunities for growth. Vegan and vegetarian diets are catered to, with influencers promoting various sandwich trends.

Market Research Overview

The sandwich market is a dynamic and evolving industry, catering to the diverse dietary preferences and changing consumer trends. Breakfast sandwiches, made with egg protein and organic ingredients, continue to be popular choices. However, there is growing demand for environmentally friendly, organic meat, and vegetable-based options. Pre-packaged sandwiches, including those made with poultry meat, bacon, eggs, fish, and various vegetables, remain convenient for households and quick service restaurants. Millennials and young consumers seek nutritional meals, leading to innovations in protein sources, micronutrients, and sandwich spreads. Sandwich offerings now include vegan and vegetarian diets, international cuisine, and fusion flavors. E-commerce and delivery services have transformed the industry, allowing for online sales and convenience food options. Health awareness and healthy eating trends have influenced the market, with a focus on fresh, artisanal offerings and health-conscious options. Automation and food processing technologies ensure food safety and consistency, while advertising and marketing strategies, including social media campaigns and influencer collaborations, promote brand awareness. The sandwich market continues to adapt to consumer tastes and dietary requirements, offering a wide range of innovative sandwich recipes, bread options, and customizable choices.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Fresh Sandwiches



Prepackaged Sandwiches

Type

Non-vegetarian



Vegetarian

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio