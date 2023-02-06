Sandy Alexander, a Snow Peak Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires Abbott Communications Group

CLIFTON, N.J., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandy Alexander, Inc. (Sandy Alexander), a high-end commercial graphic communications firm and Snow Peak Capital portfolio company, today announced it has acquired Abbott Communications Group (ACG). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This is the first strategic add-on acquisition for Sandy Alexander since Snow Peak Capital, a Broomfield, Colo.-based private equity firm that invests in middle-market businesses, acquired it in April 2022.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida and founded in 1977, ACG is a premier provider of comprehensive printing, mailing, and print management solutions to customers in the entertainment, hospitality, and advertising markets.

"It was important for ACG to find a partner that can help the company grow while preserving the legacy of our family business, and we certainly found that in Sandy Alexander," said Art Abbott, president of ACG. "Sandy Alexander has built a brand that is known for technical innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

Mike Graff, CEO of Sandy Alexander, said, "We are excited to join forces with ACG. This is a unique opportunity to add a highly complementary operation to our existing Orlando and Tampa Bay locations. We look forward to providing ACG's current and prospective customers with an even larger array of product offerings through our traditional and technology-enabled printing and service capabilities."

"We are pleased to welcome ACG to the Sandy Alexander family," said Anthony Chirikos, partner at Snow Peak Capital. "We are eager to support the team through this next chapter and we plan to continue to expand the platform through organic initiatives as well as through disciplined M&A."

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth acted as legal advisor to Snow Peak Capital. New Direction Partners and WhiteBird, PLLC served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Abbott Communications Group. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by PNC Bank and M&T Bank.

About Snow Peak Capital, LLC

Snow Peak Capital is a Broomfield, Colo.-based private equity firm that invests in middle-market businesses across the industrial, technology and business services sectors. Snow Peak's founders have more than 50 years of combined M&A and operating experience, having led or been involved with more than 60 private equity transactions during their careers. Snow Peak seeks acquisition opportunities in which it can bring lasting improvements to its partner firms, either directly or through its network of operating relationships. For more information, visit www.snowpeakcapital.com.

About Sandy Alexander, Inc.

Sandy Alexander, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned, high-end commercial graphic communications companies in the U.S., serving the needs of Fortune 500 companies and other enterprises. Building on a legacy of printing excellence, Sandy Alexander has expanded into a full-scale brand experience company with a broad array of services including: commercial printing, wide format printing, direct mail, visual experience, kitting and fulfillment. Sandy Alexander is a leader in protecting the environment with dedication to wind energy, SGP certification, and tri-certification for chain-of-custody sustainability paper. For more information, visit www.sandyinc.com.

