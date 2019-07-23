Sandy Cove Advisors Named #1 Financial Planner In Wicked Local's Readers Choice Awards

HINGHAM, Mass., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandy Cove Advisors is humbled to be named the #1 Financial Planner in Wicked Local newspapers' Readers Choice Awards. This marks the second consecutive year the firm has been acknowledged with this accolade that celebrates the best the community has to offer. The awards were announced in a special section of the paper on June 24, 2019.

Sandy Cove Advisors is a boutique financial advisory firm that delivers a full spectrum of wealth management services, with a focus on investments, financial planning and family office solutions. Whether building financial confidence, preparing for college costs, forecasting for retirement, or needing financial assistance after a divorce, Sandy Cove Advisors offers a holistic approach to planning.

Founder, President and Chief Wealth Strategist Deirdre Prescott said of the award, "Our clients' endorsement is the greatest validation of our work. We have a deep-set loyalty to the community of Hingham and the South Shore, and we see the Readers Choice Awards as a reciprocal commitment to our team."

While Prescott and her team enjoy local recognition, they've also been tapped both regionally and nationally to provide commentary on a variety of financial subjects, including in a Boston Business Journal story on how wealth managers see more tech meaning more time with clients, and Chief Investment Officer, Rob Reilly quoted in a Forbes story on the three reasons college may destroy your chance for a comfortable retirement.

ABOUT SANDY COVE ADVISORS

Sandy Cove Advisors works with clients to tailor personal, thoughtful solutions that align with clients unique needs and goals. With collective expertise in investments, taxation and estate planning, Sandy Cove Advisors helps individuals and families simplify life in an increasingly complex world. The firm is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.sandycoveadvisors.com.

