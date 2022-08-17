Sandy Ewing to Lead SEI's Family Office and Regulatory Services

Appointment Reinforces Company's Strategic Focus on Driving Growth

OAKS, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced that Executive Vice President Sandy Ewing has been appointed to lead the company's Family Office and Regulatory Services, where she will work with SEI's business segment leaders to advance business opportunities and execute growth strategies for these offerings in existing and new markets. A 27-year SEI veteran, Ewing will continue to report to CEO Ryan Hicke and brings more than 40 years of financial services experience, spanning the wealth management, trust, custody, and securities servicing industries.

SEI Family Office Services delivers technology and outsourced services, including the Archway PlatformSM, that support the accounting, investment management, and reporting functions of family offices, private banks, private wealth advisors and alternative asset managers. SEI Regulatory Services helps investment managers and institutions meet reporting and compliance requirements for pooled vehicles, alternative vehicles, separate accounts, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and more—benefiting from a unique data warehouse approach, team of industry experts, and a single comprehensive platform.

"The demand for digital transformation, transparency, and compliance continues to place pressure on financial intermediaries to keep up while scaling their businesses. The industry is ripe with opportunities to help our clients embrace change, stay ahead, and make confident decisions for their futures—and their investors' futures. I'm excited to leverage my four decades of experience in this new role and contribute to the next chapter of SEI's growth story."

"As technology and asset management increasingly become inextricably linked, we're focused on solving our clients' most complex challenges, meeting their emerging and converging needs, and helping them transform their businesses. Sandy's perspective and experience navigating the ever-evolving financial services landscape will be critical in identifying opportunities and maximizing our capabilities to help them meet the demands of today and tomorrow. I'm confident that her leadership, paired with the deep expertise of our workforce, will continue to help drive growth in the markets we serve and beyond."

Ewing previously served as Head of TRUST 3000® for SEI's Private Banking business, leading business development, relationship management, service delivery, and project and solution management. She also serves as a board member for the SEI Private Trust Company. Prior to joining SEI, Ewing built her career through management positions at two large regional banks.

Ewing is an executive board member and treasurer for New Leash on Life USA and a board trustee for the Eluna Network.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of June 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

