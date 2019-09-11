Sandy Hook Promise and Bark Partner to Help Protect Children Nationwide

When it comes to prevention of school shootings and violence, experts agree that solutions need to start in the home and extend into school. It is for this very reason that Sandy Hook Promise and Bark have joined forces to bring comprehensive solutions to tens of thousands of schools and millions of parents nationwide.

Specifically, Sandy Hook Promise will teach students and educators how to recognize warning signs, intervene and provide help through delivery of its evidenced-based "Know the Signs" programs. Meanwhile, Bark will provide its flagship Bark for Families product as well as its community-oriented Bark for Schools safety suite to alert parents and schools to signs of potential danger in online content such as text messaging, email, and 24+ social media platforms.

Since inception, Sandy Hook Promise and Bark programs have intervened cumulatively upon hundreds of school shootings, thousands of suicides, and other harmful threats. By strategically combining program and operational outreach and implementation together, they are creating a comprehensive solution that will reach more schools, more students, and more parents — resulting in innumerable interventions and lives saved in the years ahead.

"We know that educating kids to 'know the signs' of potential violence is helping to prevent tragedies from happening. Coupling our lifesaving school training with Bark's award-winning safety software provides a holistic solution to help keep kids safe, both online and in real life, and gives parents greater peace of mind and engagement with their children. Both Bark and Sandy Hook Promise are committed to saving lives and protecting children, which makes our partnership an ideal match," said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise and mother of Dylan, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sandy Hook Promise, as we both have missions that aim to help prevent shootings and acts of violence in schools and communities," says Brian Bason, CEO of Bark. "Sandy Hook Promise is making incredible strides in this national movement, and by working together, we look to partner with and protect even more families and schools across the nation."

About Sandy Hook Promise

Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) is a national nonprofit organization based in Newtown, Connecticut. SHP is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. SHP's mission is to prevent school violence and other forms of violence and victimization BEFORE they can happen by creating a culture of engaged youth and adults committed to identifying, intervening, and getting help for individuals who might be at risk of hurting themselves or others. SHP is a moderate, above-the-politics organization that supports sensible program and policy solutions that address the "human side" of gun violence by preventing individuals from ever getting to the point of picking up a firearm to hurt themselves or others. Make the Promise at www.sandyhookpromise.org .

About Bark

In 2015, Bark launched its flagship product, Bark for Families, which monitors text messages, emails, YouTube, and 24+ social media platforms for issues like cyberbullying, online predators, adult content, depression, acts of violence, suicidal ideation, and more.

In 2018, Bark extended its suite of online safety services to all K-12 public and private schools in the U.S. — at no cost to them or their communities. Offering content monitoring of school-issued accounts, web filtering, and a Parent Portal for after-hours alerts, Bark for Schools is trusted by more than 1,300 school districts to help protect their students from digital dangers.

Visit www.bark.us for more information.

