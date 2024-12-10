Sandy Hook Promise Marks 12th Remembrance

In the 12 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School,

Sandy Hook Promise continues to empower youth and adults to end school shootings

by teaching the tenants of violence prevention nationwide

NEWTOWN, Conn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- December 14, 2024 marks 12 years since 20 first-graders and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. In the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, several grieving families turned their heartbreak into action by founding Sandy Hook Promise. Over the past 12 years, the organization has remained unwavering in its mission to create a safer future for children—one where schools are places of learning, growth, and safety; not fear. Yet, the challenge endures, as gun violence tragically remains the leading cause of death for children under 18 in the United States.

Nicole Hockley, a parent whose 6-year-old child, Dylan Hockley, was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut, testifies on assault weapon legislation during a Senate Executive Committee hearing at the Illinois State Capitol Monday, May 20, 2013, in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

"Each year, we honor those who should still be with us by driving the necessary actions for a safer future for all children," said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and co-CEO of Sandy Hook Promise and mother of Dylan, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. "Preventing gun violence begins with creating connection and in recognizing and acting on warning signs. Our research-informed Know the Signs programs are effectively saving young lives, helping to ensure that more families are spared the devastation of having loved ones ripped away by tragedy."

Since its inception, Sandy Hook Promise has worked to transform school culture through its Know the Signs programs with a goal of creating safer, more inclusive learning environments that make all students feel welcome and part of a community. Through these life-saving initiatives, more than 31 million students in schools across the country have been equipped with critical tools to recognize warning signs, intervene, and stop potential tragedies. These programs, available at no cost to most schools and youth organizations, are tailored to meet the unique needs of each school community, empowering students to help create safer, more supportive environments.

In 2024 alone, the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System received nearly 39,000 tips as of November – and nearly 300,000 since its 2018 inception. Throughout its history, Sandy Hook Promise has prevented at least 16 credible planned school shootings and saved more than 700 young lives from suicide. These outcomes highlight the power of an upstream approach to gun violence prevention, addressing one of the most pressing public health crises of our time—one that disproportionately impacts U.S. youth.

As part of the organization's holistic approach to ending school shootings and gun violence, Sandy Hook Promise remains committed to working with leaders on both sides of the political aisle to advance safe firearm access, school safety, and youth mental health legislation. This year, the organization provided critical recommendations to support the implementation of the federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which strongly narrows the private gun sales loophole in our background checks system and provides increased funding for youth mental health. Sandy Hook Promise secured an additional $195 million in appropriated federal funds for suicide and youth violence prevention programming under the STOP School Violence Act, bringing the total to over $1 billion since 2018, and introduced and advanced legislation to make schools and homes safer.

At the state level, Sandy Hook Promise's bipartisan efforts protected more than three million students in Ohio and Louisiana through the Safety and Violence Education Act (SAVE Students Act) requiring suicide and youth violence prevention training in all middle and high schools. The organization also helped pass the Students Safe at School Act in Indiana and Minnesota. And Sandy Hook Promise continues to grow coalition support for the bipartisan Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention (CARR) bill introduced in Kentucky. Sandy Hook Promise continues to advocate daily for upstream solutions and sensible gun safety laws that protect children in schools, homes, and communities.

"While we cannot change the past, we have the power to shape a safer future. Through our pain, we find purpose, which is why we remain steadfast in working with leaders at every level and across all political divides to ensure and prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our children," said Mark Barden, co-founder and co-CEO of Sandy Hook Promise and father of Daniel, who was also killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

More than 11.3 million people have made the Sandy Hook Promise, a pledge that symbolizes each person's commitment to protecting children from gun violence and preventing more families from suffering because of school shootings and gun violence. Each person who signs this Promise is part of the movement to honor the lives taken by turning tragedy into transformation. In honor of the 12th Remembrance, Sandy Hook Promise has a goal of reaching 12 million people making the Promise.

Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) envisions a future where all children are free from school shootings and other acts of violence. As a national nonprofit organization, SHP's mission is to educate and empower youth and adults to prevent violence in schools, homes, and communities. Creators of the life-saving, evidence-informed "Know the Signs" prevention programs, SHP teaches the warning signs of someone who may be in crisis, socially isolated, or at-risk of hurting themselves or others and how to get help. SHP also advances school safety, youth mental health, and responsible gun ownership at the state and federal levels through nonpartisan policy and partnerships. SHP is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.

SOURCE Sandy Hook Promise