Sandy Hook Ride on Washington Set To Roll on from Connecticut to the U.S. Capitol with Message from More Than 250,000 Americans

SANDY HOOK, Conn., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, 26 cyclists will ride approximately 400 miles in four days to honor the 20 first-grade children and six educators killed at the Sandy Hook School and all victims of gun violence, to raise awareness of the public health crisis of gun violence, and to support common sense measures to reduce it.
Team 26 will leave Sandy Hook, Ct on the morning of May 5 and arrive at the House Triangle on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol during the afternoon of May 8 – with 10 other stops along the way.
The men and women that comprise Team 26 include educators, high school and college students, veterans, medical professionals, and representatives from many states including Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Texas. Many riders have raced and won medals in the United States and internationally.
"Clearly, the U.S. Congress remains mired in gridlock and continues to defy the will of the American people," said Monte Frank, Team 26 leader. "However, what is clear from the recent marches and the incredible engagement of students is that people have had enough and are no longer willing to be sitting ducks because of a broken political system. Congress must act to prevent gun violence by passing common sense measures, including requiring a background check on all gun sales and limiting magazines to 10 rounds."
Team 26 will be delivering to Congress a petition signed by over 250,000 Americans to ban AR-15s and high capacity magazines. As is the case for each of their rides, Team 26 will be pressing for background checks on all gun sales, a measure supported by 97% of Americans according to the latest Quinnipiac poll.
The Team 26 rolling rally will be stopping for events at city halls and universities. Speakers will include federal and state lawmakers, mayors, activists, students, family members, survivors and others.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
May 5
8:00 am – NEWTOWN, CT SEND-OFF
Edmond Town Hall
45 Main Street
12:00 pm – PEEKSKILL, NY RALLY
The Field Library
4 Nelson Avenue
5:00 pm – MORRISTOWN, NJ – RALLY
Town Hall
200 South Street
May 6
8:00 am – Departure Ride – Morristown Town Hall
11:30 am - 1:00 pm – TRENTON, NJ RALLY
Trenton City Hall
319 E. State Street
3:00 pm – PHILADELPHIA, PA – RALLY
Girard College
2101 S. College Avenue
May 7
10:15 am – Rider Meet up – Newark, DE
Curtis Mill Park,
287 Paper Mill Rd
11:00 am – NEWARK, DE – RALLY
University of Delaware
Star Campus
540 South College Avenue
4:00 pm – BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – PRESS CONFERENCE
Baltimore City Hall
100 Holliday St
May 8
10:30 am – COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND MEET AND GREET
Proteus Bicycles
9217 Baltimore Ave,
12:30 pm –SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON, D.C. MEET & GREET
Brishell Jones Way
Danbury Street, SW, Ward 8, Washington, DC
2:00 pm – CAPITOL HILL PRESS CONFERENCE – House Triangle
