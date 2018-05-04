Sandy Hook Ride on Washington Set To Roll on from Connecticut to the U.S. Capitol with Message from More Than 250,000 Americans

The men and women that comprise Team 26 include educators, high school and college students, veterans, medical professionals, and representatives from many states including Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Texas. Many riders have raced and won medals in the United States and internationally.

"Clearly, the U.S. Congress remains mired in gridlock and continues to defy the will of the American people," said Monte Frank, Team 26 leader. "However, what is clear from the recent marches and the incredible engagement of students is that people have had enough and are no longer willing to be sitting ducks because of a broken political system. Congress must act to prevent gun violence by passing common sense measures, including requiring a background check on all gun sales and limiting magazines to 10 rounds."

Team 26 will be delivering to Congress a petition signed by over 250,000 Americans to ban AR-15s and high capacity magazines. As is the case for each of their rides, Team 26 will be pressing for background checks on all gun sales, a measure supported by 97% of Americans according to the latest Quinnipiac poll.

The Team 26 rolling rally will be stopping for events at city halls and universities. Speakers will include federal and state lawmakers, mayors, activists, students, family members, survivors and others.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

May 5

8:00 am – NEWTOWN, CT SEND-OFF

Edmond Town Hall

45 Main Street

12:00 pm – PEEKSKILL, NY RALLY

The Field Library

4 Nelson Avenue

5:00 pm – MORRISTOWN, NJ – RALLY

Town Hall

200 South Street

May 6

8:00 am – Departure Ride – Morristown Town Hall

11:30 am - 1:00 pm – TRENTON, NJ RALLY

Trenton City Hall

319 E. State Street

3:00 pm – PHILADELPHIA, PA – RALLY

Girard College

2101 S. College Avenue

May 7

10:15 am – Rider Meet up – Newark, DE

Curtis Mill Park,

287 Paper Mill Rd

11:00 am – NEWARK, DE – RALLY

University of Delaware

Star Campus

540 South College Avenue

4:00 pm – BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – PRESS CONFERENCE

Baltimore City Hall

100 Holliday St

May 8

10:30 am – COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND MEET AND GREET

Proteus Bicycles

9217 Baltimore Ave,

12:30 pm –SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON, D.C. MEET & GREET

Brishell Jones Way

Danbury Street, SW, Ward 8, Washington, DC

2:00 pm – CAPITOL HILL PRESS CONFERENCE – House Triangle

