Sandy Jamison Installed as President of Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®

"I am honored and privileged to assume the role of the President of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS ® ," said Jamison. "My theme this year is 'A Strategic Vision for The Future.' I am fortunate this year to have the unique opportunity to lead and set the strategic vision for the organization for the next three years. I intend to put a hard focus on supporting SCCAOR's mission of providing real and measurable benefits and value to our members while also fiercely protecting and preserving private property rights and promoting homeownership. By taking a hard look at our vision we can build in the momentum for the next decade."

Jamison has been buying and selling real estate both personally and professionally since 1997. She founded Tuscana Properties in 2008 after spending 10 years working in high tech companies like eBay and Advanced Micro Devices.

In addition to serving her clients, she is a very active leader at SCCAOR, serving on the Board of Directors since 2015. She also served as Grievance Committee Chair in 2015, Education Committee Chair in 2015 & 2016, Professional Standards Committee Director since 2016, Local Candidate Review Committee Chair in 2017, Treasurer in 2018, and President-Elect in 2019. Additionally, she won SCCAOR REALTOR® of the Year in 2016.

SCCAOR CEO Neil Collins said that SCCAOR is so fortunate to have such a productive REALTOR® of Sandy's caliber as President for 2020. "She is a true visionary and is eager to apply her corporate background to successfully lead SCCAOR into the next decade," he said.

Other SCCAOR Officers that were installed include Doug Goss (President-Elect), Lisa Faria (Vice President), and Stephen Theard (Treasurer/Secretary). They will be joined by SCCAOR Board of Directors, which includes: Kip Barnard, Jen Beehler, Frank Cancilla, William Chea, Kevin Cole, Kraig Constantino, Derek Essary, Gustavo Gonzalez Don Jessup, Elizabeth Monley, Gabrielle Perez, Tam Quach, William Rehbock, John Scaglione, and Rick Smith.

The Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® exists to meet the business, professional and political needs of its members and to promote and protect private property rights. Learn more at www.sccaor.com

Contact: Spencer High

408-445-5095

spencer@sccaor.com

SOURCE Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS

