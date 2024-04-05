SANDY RIDGE AT RED MILE FINISHES SUCCESSFUL 2ND YEAR

"There is genuine excitement across the U.S. about quarter horse racing coming back to Kentucky." Larry Lucas, Chairman Post this

Nearly $1.2M in total purses was paid over six race days. Like last year, the champion horse owner, trainer and jockey each received championship wrestling-style belts as a trophy, made by Kentucky's own Hammer Designs. This year's belts went to jockey Bryan Candanosa, trainer Samuel Valdivia and owner Jason Chinn, of Kentucky.

This year also marked the first time purses were increased for select races, thanks to funds from the Kentucky Quarter Horse Development Fund, which encourages breeding of quarter horses in Kentucky.

This year's races, sanctioned by the American Quarter Horse Association, saw several records set, including:

An 85% increase in horses entered (318 last year vs. 587 this year)

A 72% increase in horses started (193 vs. 332)

A 31% increase in races each day (5 vs. 7)

In addition, a record 822 outlets around the world showed the races.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky owns Sandy's Racing & Gaming, a gaming facility now open in Ashland, adjacent to what will be the only quarter horse racetrack in Kentucky. Mount Sterling-based Walker Construction is now developing plans with Revolutionary Racing on the removal of nearly 500,000 cubic yards of dirt, to clear enough land to allow for an initial phase of track construction. They are also working with track surface expert Mick Peterson, who runs the University of Kentucky's Racetrack Safety Program. Construction is set to begin this summer, with races expected to happen in 2025.

SOURCE Sandy's Racing & Gaming