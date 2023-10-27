SANDY'S RACING & GAMING CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING

Nearly 700 games, BetMGM Race & Sportsbook among features

ASHLAND, Ky., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear helped open the doors Thursday at Sandy's Racing & Gaming – a $75 million entertainment facility in Eastern Kentucky that creates nearly 250 new jobs and millions of dollars in new tax revenues.

With nearly 700 historical horse racing games, two performance stages and a BetMGM Race & Sportsbook, the 75,000 square-foot facility is unlike anything else in the area.

"Last year, we promised to bring a first-class facility to Boyd County," said Larry Lucas, Chairman of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, which is making the investment together with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. "Today, we can say – promises made, promises kept."

The project will also include Kentucky's only quarter horse racetrack and an equestrian center, located on 182 acres behind Sandy's. While track construction is officially set to begin in early 2024, Thursday's festivities included a ceremonial blast, leveling some of the hills at the track site. The first races are set to happen there in 2025, marking continued growth for Kentucky's thriving horse racing industry.

"Sandy's Racing & Gaming is bringing top-tier racing, gaming and entertainment to Northeastern Kentucky, along with hundreds of new jobs for the people who call Boyd County and the surrounding region home," Gov. Beshear said. "Congratulations to Revolutionary Racing and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for creating this exciting destination."

Last summer, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission awarded the state's ninth and final horse racing license to Revolutionary Racing Kentucky. Construction began in April and was led by Lexington's D.W. Wilburn Construction and the Tri-State Building Trades. More than 300 local union workers were employed throughout the project and 90% of all materials and supplies were made in the U.S.

Amenities include a 5,200 square-foot sportsbook, which features dozens of leather recliners and three cinema-sized screens. Daily entertainment will take place on two stages, which include dueling pianos, as well as local and national performers. Country star and Boyd County native Cole Chaney starred as the opening-night headliner, while last year's "American Idol" winner Noah Thompson delivered a surprise performance.

A craft-focused kitchen offers multiple dining options, with all meat locally sourced from AW Meat House in Argillite. Menu highlights include the Big Sandy Burger, flatbreads, root beer floats made with The Peddler in Huntington, West Virginia and Sandy's Ale – a craft beer made by Mikerphone Brewing in Illinois, which is only available at Sandy's.

Located at 10699 U.S. 60 in Ashland, Sandy's is open from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

