Saneg Pioneers New Generation of Base Oil Production in Uzbekistan Using Danish Company Topsoe's Decarbonization Technology

News provided by

Saneg

16 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET

Half of projected 130,000 tons annual output set for export markets

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanoat Energetika Guruhi ("Saneg"), Uzbekistan's largest private oil and gas company, has launched a unique modernization programme to improve the quality of base oils production in the country.

The project, based at Saneg's Fergana refinery (FNPZ), will raise the standard of base oils developed in Uzbekistan to European standards for the first time.

Saneg plans to produce approximately 130,000 tons of base oils in 2024, with half this quantity exported to foreign markets including Italy, the Baltic states and Turkey.

The large-scale programme includes modernizing FNPZ's atmospheric vacuum column, as well as upgrading the on-site plans that produce base oils.

As part of the program's first stage, new catalysts are being used on the base oil hydrotreating column. This unit performs deep cleaning of oil from sulphur, nitrogen, aromatic hydrocarbons and asphaltene substances, which negatively affect the products' oxidation stability, corrosion characteristics and colour.

"The program to improve the quality of base oils is a step forward in Saneg's commitment to innovation and product improvement," said Tulkin Yusupov, Saneg's CEO. "The modernization programme makes it possible to maximize the potential of the hydrotreating plant and produce oils with improved antioxidant and anticorrosive properties that match API standards."

Saneg is now using the HyBRIM group of catalysts at FNPZ, developed by Danish company Topsoe. This new generation of catalysts provides deep purification of oils from sulphur and nitrogen impurities.

The improved base oils will be involved in the production of motor, transmission, hydraulic, gear, compressor and other types of commercial oils marketed under the SEG Motol brand.

About Saneg

Sanoat Energetika Guruhi, Saneg (Jizzakh Petroleum until November 2021) was established in 2017 with the aim of expanding the country's production capacities for the deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials and the production of high-quality petroleum products, as well as increasing the export potential of Uzbekistan's oil and gas industry.

Saneg is Uzbekistan's largest private oil and gas company which owns the subsoil rights to 103 deposits for geological exploration and extraction, and which accounts for about 80% of oil production in the Republic of Uzbekistan. The company employs over 5,000 people. The production facilities of the company are in Karshi, Mubarek, Fergana and Andijan.

SOURCE Saneg

