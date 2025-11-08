SanegeneBio Announces RNAi Licensing and Research Collaboration with Lilly

-Companies will collaborate on RNAi research for metabolic disease targets

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SanegeneBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative RNAi therapeutics, today announced a global research and licensing collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly"). The companies will collaborate to advance RNAi candidates for metabolic diseases, based on SanegeneBio's proprietary tissue selective delivery technology, LEAD™ ( L igand and E nhancer A ssisted D elivery).

SanegeneBio will be responsible for discovery and identification of the optimized LEAD™-based RNAi molecule for each program, while Lilly will be responsible for the subsequent IND-enabling studies, clinical development and commercialization.

SanegeneBio's LEAD™ platform has the potential to generate breakthrough therapies for metabolic diseases that could be administered subcutaneously as infrequently as twice per year.

"Partnering with Lilly represents a strong validation of our innovative and differentiated LEAD™ platform for tissue-selective delivery of RNAi medicines" said Weimin Wang, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SanegeneBio. "We look forward to working closely with Lilly, a global leader in innovation for metabolic diseases, to unlock novel approaches for the treatment of metabolic disorders and to advance durable, disease-modifying therapies for patients worldwide."

Under the terms of the agreement, SanegeneBio will receive an upfront payment and equity investment and will be eligible to receive near-term milestone payments. SanegeneBio will also be eligible to receive up to $1.2 billion in discovery, development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales.

About SanegeneBio

SanegeneBio is a global, venture-backed, fully-integrated biotechnology company focused on developing RNAi-based therapeutics. Founded in 2021 and led by a team of RNAi veterans, the company has R&D operations in Boston, Shanghai and Suzhou. Their clear vision is that RNAi technology will power blockbuster medicines in diverse therapeutic areas, improving the quality and longevity of life for patients worldwide. This vision is being realized by advancing a fast-growing pipeline, which includes experimental medicines for autoimmune nephropathies, obesity, and cardiometabolic indications. SanegeneBio has initiated clinical trials for four experimental medicines to-date, and is committed to developing potential best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics which leverage our industry-leading and differentiated LEAD™ tissue-selective RNAi delivery technology. For more information, please visit: www.sanegenebio.com and engage on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SanegeneBio