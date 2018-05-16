Sanel Auto Parts, Co. Joins NAPA AUTO PARTS, Changes Name and Adds Eight Locations

Sanel NAPA will be purchasing eight additional NAPA stores, three in New Hampshire, four in Maine and one in Massachusetts. By joining NAPA, Sanel will be able to provide increased inventory in stores, enhanced access to more products and parts, and faster supply chain logistics to deliver more efficiently at competitive prices. Sanel NAPA will now be a single source for more than 525,000 quality parts, sourcing products and services from over 1,600 manufacturers from multiple distribution centers, with improved retail and wholesale merchandising programs to meet the multiple needs of customers.

Sanel NAPA continues its key values of respect and responsibility, customer satisfaction, honesty, integrity and dependability, superior selection, and fast delivery. Sanel NAPA will also continue to give back to the communities it serves. Sanel NAPA takes pride in giving back and will continue to support community organizations throughout northern New England, local charities, and local sports teams.

"Sanel NAPA is the same great company, with the same valued employees and forward-thinking mission, with the 'Know How' our customers expect," states David T. Segal, President of Sanel NAPA.

"It's a natural fit for Sanel and NAPA to come together. Each are strong brands with an over 90-year legacy of quality, excellence, and service," said Gregg Sargent, Eastern Division Vice President for Genuine Parts Company's U.S. Automotive Parts Group. "Customers will benefit from NAPA's breadth and depth while continuing to enjoy the local service and attention they have come to expect from Sanel."

"Partnering with NAPA will launch us into the future, creating unity, strength and a collective focus on our family's philosophy of having a positive culture, strong work ethic, and passion for providing auto parts, heavy-duty truck parts, paint and body shop supplies, and now, tools, equipment, and farm and marine supplies to our customers," states Bobby Segal, CEO of Sanel NAPA.

About Sanel NAPA

Since 1920, Sanel NAPA has been a family-owned business providing leading auto parts, heavy-duty truck parts, and body shop supplies with 44 store locations throughout New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Sanel NAPA leads with solution-selling for all sized businesses, towns, and municipalities, the consumer for automotive repair, heavy-duty truck repair, paint & body repair, tools and equipment, and farm and marine supplies. Training sessions and technical clinics are held for heavy-duty technicians, paint and body service providers, and automotive professionals. Sanel NAPA is a member of the NAPA, HDA Truck Pride, and the Refinish Distributors Alliance.

About NAPA AUTO PARTS

NAPA (www.NAPAonline.com) was founded in 1925 to meet America's growing need for an auto parts distribution system. Today, more than 525,000 part numbers are distributed across 57 distribution centers, 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores, and more than 16,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers nationwide.

