SANESolution, Mobius Media Solutions, and Sawtooth Media Group Announce a New Partnership and Project to Fight the Diabesity Epidemic in America

BELLEVUE, Wash. and BOISE, Idaho and BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Bailor, CEO SANESolution; Patch Baker, CEO, Mobius Media Solutions; and Nick Coats, CEO Sawtooth Media Group, announced today the launch of True North Project ( truenorthproject.org ), an equal partnership dedicated to fighting the Diabesity (diabetes + obesity) epidemic in America. These three socially-responsible entities will provide education, content creation, and social media advertising—all of which is worth $1 Billion to the consumer—to help Americans understand how to prevent, treat, and cure Diabesity, now impacting 8 out 10 Americans according to the CDC. True North Project aims to lead the fight in reclaiming a positive body-image and healthy food and nutrition habits through proven science and powerful inspiration.

Each company brings a unique expertise to the True North Project: Jonathan Bailor's SANESolution ( sanesolution.com ), a Bellevue, Washington-based diabetes and obesity treatment company and health supplement online retailer specializes in disease prevention—endorsed by top doctors from Harvard, Mayo Clinic, UCLA, and Johns Hopkins for their work in diabesity through creating educational content, formulating and manufacturing supplements, and producing movies and interactive workshops. With over 100,000 success stories, they've been featured in The New York Times, Time, TEDx, Wall Street Journal, and more. JoAnn Manson, PD, DrPH, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Chief of the Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital lauds SANESolution as "a treasure trove of reliable information." Nick Coats' Sawtooth Media Group ( sawtoothmediagroup.com ), a Boise, Idaho-based performance marketing firm specializes in product positioning and revenue optimization—primarily growing health and fitness influencers, is responsible for driving over $100 million in gross product sales of digital health programs in the last 3 years. They've worked with wellness influence juggernauts such as Thomas DeLauer, Naomi Whittel, Drew Manning, and many more. Patch Baker's Mobius Media Solutions ( mobiusmediasolutions.com ), a Boston-based outfit is the marketing force behind Black Rifle Coffee Company, Bare Performance Nutrition, and American Dream U. The company specializes in Digital Marketing of eCommerce brands by creating unique sales funnels specific to each customer journey. The company is responsible for over $1 Billion in Facebook advertising over the past 3 years and was created by a former Marine, donating 10% of all profits to veteran-focused charities.

Bailor, Baker, and Coats believe the True North Project will raise awareness of the numerous preventative measures to combat diabesity and distribute to all demographics in America via social, online paid (Facebook, Google, YouTube), and traditional marketing and PR. The first product in the project will be a documentary filmed with top doctors at The Harvard Medical School, called "Better" (bettermovie.com), releasing in 2020. About the new project, Bailor says, "SANE has experienced tremendous growth and great exposure over the last six years. I'm thrilled to launch the True North Project with Sawtooth and Mobius in order to radically accelerate our mission to save more lives." Baker proclaims, "With the unique talents of Mobius, SANE and Sawtooth all working in tandem, the True North Project will inherit each respective company's horsepower to reach incredible heights in the health and wellness space." Coats agrees with his two partners, stating, "I firmly believe three purpose-driven companies driving a project like this can change the world, and it is our sincere hope that the True North Project will be the pilot in the fight for all Americans to stay well and live longer."

