Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute receives $5 million from Qualcomm co-founder Andrew Viterbi to advance AI-powered research

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute today announced that Andrew Viterbi, a visionary communications pioneer and co-founder of Qualcomm Inc., has made a $5 million gift to endow the Andrew and Erna Viterbi Distinguished Chair in the Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at Sanford Burnham Prebys.

Andrew Viterbi

The Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence brings together experts in AI, statistics, genetics and more to probe raw or untapped data to uncover patterns and insights that can inform scientists and clinicians, sparking innovation and scientific breakthroughs for new possibilities for human health. The center recently introduced an advanced computational biology tool that automates and standardizes genome sequencing analysis, enabling scientists to decipher the entire genomes of many patient samples, animal models or cultured cells in a single experiment.

"I hold deep confidence in the strength of the leadership at Sanford Burnham Prebys to steward this investment with vision and purpose," said Andrew Viterbi. "Biomedical research and collaboration generate momentum used to advance computing and artificial intelligence. It's my hope that this gift will enable the Center for Data Science and AI to empower leading minds to create the breakthroughs that will advance human health."

The inaugural holder of the chair will be Yuk-Lap (Kevin) Yip, PhD, director of the Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, and a globally recognized leader in computational biology and bioinformatics. Dr. Yip's pioneering work harnesses advanced analytics and machine learning to uncover insights from complex biological data, accelerating progress in disease research and precision medicine.

This investment by Dr. Viterbi, a distinguished philanthropist whose generosity has advanced engineering, higher education, medical research and the arts, reflects his enduring commitment to innovation and discovery, and his belief in the power of interdisciplinary science to address some of the most complex challenges in human health.

Dr. Viterbi's gift will further strengthen Sanford Burnham Prebys' leadership in biomedical research powered by artificial intelligence.

Viterbi is no stranger to innovation or to pushing technological boundaries. He is a co-founder and retired vice chairman and chief technical officer of Qualcomm Inc., and renowned for inventing the "Viterbi Algorithm," a dynamic programming method that finds the most likely sequence of hidden events that would explain a sequence of observed events.

"Andrew has been a force, pairing extraordinary intellect with a deep commitment to advancing human knowledge and possibility," said David Brenner, MD, president and CEO of Sanford Burnham Prebys.

"With this remarkable gift, he is investing in the bold vision of our Center for Data Science and AI where world-class scientists are redefining how we understand biology and disease. Together, we are unlocking the power of artificial intelligence to drive discoveries at a scale and speed once unimaginable, and to shape the future of medicine for generations to come."

Through this endowed chair, Sanford Burnham Prebys will continue to attract and support world-class scientific talent, advancing breakthrough discoveries at the intersection of data science, artificial intelligence and human health poised to redefine the future of medicine.

About Sanford Burnham Prebys:

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute is an independent nonprofit biomedical research institute dedicated to understanding the fundamental biology of human health and disease and translating discoveries into advances that improve lives.

Sanford Burnham Prebys has four disease-focused centers: NCI-designated Cancer Center ; Center for Cardiovascular and Muscular Diseases ; Center for Neurologic Diseases ; and Center for Metabolic and Liver Diseases; as well as two enabling technology centers: Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and Center for Therapeutics Discovery.

The Institute's scientists have driven breakthroughs across cancer, neuroscience and aging, as well as diseases of the heart, muscle, metabolism and liver. Our research is strengthened by drug discovery capabilities, data science and artificial intelligence and global collaborations that help move discoveries toward real-world impact. A strong culture of collaboration, paired with a commitment to education through our graduate school to train the next generation of scientists, brings together researchers, partners and philanthropists in a shared mission to advance biomedical science and improve human health. Learn more at sbpdiscovery.org.

SOURCE Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute