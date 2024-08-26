Sanford Health Partners with Infor to Unify Critical Business Applications in the Cloud

Infor CloudSuite Healthcare to Better Link People to Processes

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Sanford Health, the largest rural health care system in the United States serving more than 1.4 million patients, will implement a suite of Infor cloud-based applications designed for healthcare to streamline and modernize functions across its network. The integrated health system has 48 medical centers, 211 clinic locations, more than 160 Good Samaritan Society senior living centers, 2,900 Sanford physicians and advanced practice providers, 540 active clinical trials and nine world clinic locations around the globe. With Infor, Sanford Health will be able to better leverage data to break down silos across departments, streamline workflows, and gain real-time insights, freeing up caregivers to prioritize care.

Sanford Health decided to partner with Infor because of its modern, cloud-based architecture, and ability to offer health care-specific finance and supply chain solutions that meet the organization's requirements without extensive manual customization. In addition, Infor's solutions integrate seamlessly into Sanford's current business needs and processes, providing leadership with real-time data. Lastly, Infor was able to clearly demonstrate its commitment to health care, extensive product roadmap, and forward-thinking approach.

Infor Healthcare offers industry specialized applications that provide one source of truth, with cloud flexibility, anytime, anywhere access, a beautiful user interface and healthcare-specific analytics. Its innovative system has the capabilities to unify processes across the employee lifecycle while seamlessly integrating with the core enterprise financial management and payroll solutions.

"We look forward to supporting Sanford Health in achieving greater operational efficiency and delivering exceptional health care services to the communities they serve," said Steve Fanning, senior vice president, Infor.

