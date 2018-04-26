Sanford Heisler Sharp Files Round Two of Gender Discrimination and Retaliation Claim By Law Partner Against Proskauer Rose

In the amended complaint, Ms. Bertram alleges that Proskauer has engaged in additional acts of retaliation against her, including defaming her and unjustifiably reducing her compensation for 2017 even though other partners received substantial raises.

Further, Plaintiff alleges, the Firm has: (1) limited her access to firm files and databases; (2) monitored her email communications and work product; (3) removed her from every committee on which she served; (4) instructed her not to interact with candidates and recruits; (5) excluded her from client pitches and cross-marketing activities, even in her key areas of expertise; (6) removed or excluded her from client matters; (7) failed to invite her to participate in Firm presentations, meetings and seminars; (8) and excluded her from the annual partners' retreat.

Plaintiff's counsel David Sanford, chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp, stated, "In addition to pursuing her own claims, Ms. Bertram hopes to protect female attorneys from the types of overt discrimination and retaliation she has suffered and close the substantial gap in pay."

Andrew Melzer, a partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp, noted that "the anti-retaliation provisions of the civil rights laws protect all employees from suffering an adverse employment action as a result of engaging in legally protected activity."

