Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight LLP: 20 Pilot Trainees Now Allege Discrimination and Fraud In American Airlines and Coast Flight Training in Cadet Academy Litigation

Lawsuit: Program targeted people of color, left trainees in debt and without pilot jobs

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two more former pilot trainees have asked to join litigation alleging that American Airlines and Coast Flight Training targeted non-white candidates for a discriminatory and fraudulent cadet program that left them with heavy debt and damaged career prospects, their attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight LLP said today.

New court filings by Sanford Heisler include 20 former trainees alleging that false and misleading statements by the defendants induced them to enroll in the American Airlines Cadet Academy at Coast Flight Training, which the lawsuit describes as a fast-tracked pathway to commercial pilot careers that did not deliver as promised.

The defendants are American Airlines, American Airlines Group, and Coast Flight Training and Management. The cadets assert fraud and breach of contract claims, as well as claims under the California and Texas consumer protection laws, the California civil rights statute, Section 1981, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.

According to the amended complaint, the defendants promised cadets a path to commercial pilot careers, including training expected to be completed within 12 months, flying time five days a week, pilot mentorship, and a pathway to jobs with American's regional carriers. Instead, the lawsuit alleges, only a small fraction of cadets completed the program at academy locations in California and Texas, many flew far less often than promised, few received mentors, and the program took substantially longer and cost far more than represented.

Juan Hernandez, a new plaintiff in the case, said, "The promises that drew us into this program turned out to be devastatingly different from the reality we faced. People uprooted their lives, took on crushing debt, and trusted that this academy would give them a fair and equitable chance to become pilots. Instead, many of us believe we were misled and denied that chance."

The court filings further allege that the defendants targeted non-white people for enrollment and then subjected non-white cadets to discriminatory treatment in scheduling, instruction, evaluation, mentorship, and dismissal. According to the court filings, non-white cadets were more than three times as likely as white cadets to be removed or forced to resign from the program.

The amended complaint alleges that, beginning in 2018, the defendants promoted the academy as a pipeline to a pilot career at American Airlines and falsely represented that cadets could obtain all ratings needed to become commercial pilots within 12 months at an all-inclusive cost covered by a single loan. It further alleges that those representations induced cadets to take out massive loans.

Sanford Heisler Partner Saba Bireda said, "We allege our clients faced a biased, hostile environment that made it impossible for them to succeed in their flight training - so much so that non-white cadets at the AACA were over three times more likely to be removed or forced to resign from the AACA than white cadets. In this environment, we allege, academy staff made racially derogatory remarks about cadets and fostered a hostile environment that made success impossible for many trainees."

Bireda added, "We continue to hear from former cadets who describe many of the same troubling experiences alleged in this case. Our investigation is ongoing."

The cadets seek injunctive relief and $40 million in damages.

The case is Twenty Cadets, et al. v. American Airlines, Inc., et al., Case No. 3:25-CV-3609-BAS-MSB, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. The firm focuses on executive representation, wrongful termination, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage theft and overtime violations, whistleblower and qui tam, sexual violence, Title IX violations and victims' rights, financial mismanagement and ERISA litigation, and Asian American litigation and finance matters. Our lawyers have recovered over $5 billion for our clients through many verdicts and settlements.

In 2024, Forbes named Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Chairman and Co-Founder David Sanford to its inaugural list of America's Top 200 Lawyers. The National Law Journal has selected Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight as Civil Rights Firm of the Year, and it has recognized the firm as both Employment Rights Firm of the Year and Human Rights Firm of the Year and Law360 has recognized the firm as Employment Practice Group of the Year.

Media contact: Erin Powers, Powers MediaWorks LLC for Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight LLP, 281.703.6000, [email protected].

SOURCE Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight LLP