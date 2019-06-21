Sangamo Announces Upcoming Presentation Of Investigational SB-525 Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Data At ISTH 2019

BRISBANE, Calif., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced the upcoming presentation of data from the Phase 1/2 Alta study evaluating investigational SB-525 gene therapy in patients with severe hemophilia A. The initial results of the study will be reported in an oral presentation at the XXVII Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), in Melbourne, Australia, July 6-10, 2019. SB-525 is being developed as part of a global collaboration between Sangamo and Pfizer.

The presentation, "Initial results of the Alta study, a phase 1/2, open label, adaptive, dose-ranging study to assess the safety and tolerability of SB-525 gene therapy in adult subjects with severe hemophilia A," will take place on Saturday, July 6th, at 1:15 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (July 5th at 11:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time). The results will be presented by Barbara Konkle, MD, Bloodworks Northwest and Professor of Medicine at University of Washington, and Principal Investigator of the Alta study.

The ISTH abstract was published today and is available here on the ISTH website.

The SB-525 presentation at ISTH will expand upon interim results announced by Sangamo and Pfizer on April 2, 2019 and will include longer-term follow-up data on the first eight patients in the study including Factor VIII levels, bleeding rates, Factor VIII replacement therapy usage, and safety. Early data from the first two patients treated in the 3e13 vg/kg expansion cohort will also be included in the presentation.

About the Alta study

The Phase 1/2 Alta study is an open-label, dose-ranging clinical trial designed to assess the safety and tolerability of SB-525 in adult patients with severe hemophilia A. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations to SB-525, which also received Orphan Medicinal Product designation from the European Medicines Agency.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives. Our capabilities in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and gene regulation allow us to apply the appropriate therapeutic approach to the underlying genetic cause of the disease. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

