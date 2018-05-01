The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 377-7553 for domestic callers and (678) 894-3968 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 1194369. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. A conference call replay will be available for one week following the conference call. The conference call replay numbers for domestic and international callers are (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406, respectively. The conference ID number for the replay is 1194369.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies with the potential to transform patients' lives using the company's platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sangamo-therapeutics-announces-first-quarter-2018-conference-call-and-webcast-300640433.html

SOURCE Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sangamo.com

