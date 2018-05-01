Sangamo Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

News provided by

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

16:01 ET

RICHMOND, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO) announced today that the company will release its first quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the company will review its financial results and provide a business update.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 377-7553 for domestic callers and (678) 894-3968 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 1194369. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. A conference call replay will be available for one week following the conference call. The conference call replay numbers for domestic and international callers are (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406, respectively. The conference ID number for the replay is 1194369.

About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies with the potential to transform patients' lives using the company's platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sangamo-therapeutics-announces-first-quarter-2018-conference-call-and-webcast-300640433.html

SOURCE Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sangamo.com

