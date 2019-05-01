Sangamo Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2019 Conference Call And Webcast

BRISBANE, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the Company will review its financial results and provide a business update.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 377-7553 for domestic callers and (678) 894-3968 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 7577586. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. A conference call replay will be available for one week following the conference call. The conference call replay numbers for domestic and international callers are (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406, respectively. The conference ID number for the replay is 7577586.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and gene regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

