Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nov 06, 2018, 16:01 ET
RICHMOND, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO) announced today that management will participate in the following healthcare investor conferences in November.
- Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference, Scottsdale, AZ, November 12-15, 2018Sangamo's presentation is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. MST on Tuesday, November 13th.
- Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference, London, UK, November 14-15, 2018Sangamo's presentation is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday, November 15th.
The presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentations will be archived on the Sangamo website for two weeks after the events.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies with the potential to transform patients' lives using the Company's platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.
