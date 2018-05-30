Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentation At The 2018 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

RICHMOND, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO) announced today that management will present a corporate overview at the 2018 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6th at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentation will be archived on the Sangamo website following the event.