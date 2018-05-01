Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy

"Sangamo's leadership in the development of genomic therapies stems from the robust research of our scientists, who each year at ASGCT present recent work," said Michael Holmes, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Sangamo. "This year, our posters and oral presentations showcase technical enhancements to our ZFN genome editing platform as well as updates to several research programs advancing toward clinical development."

The following presentations are scheduled at the ASGCT Meeting sessions:

Central Nervous System Disorders

Designed Zinc Finger Protein Transcription Factors for Single-Gene Regulation Throughout the Central Nervous System – Abstract #949

Session: 410. Gene Targeting and Gene Correction

Oral Presentation – Saturday, May 19 ; 10:30AM

Inherited Metabolic Diseases

Liver-Based Expression of the Human Alpha-Galactosidase A Gene in a Murine Fabry Model Results in Continuous Therapeutic Levels of Enzyme Activity and Effective Substrate Reduction – Abstract #545

Session: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases II

Poster Presentation – Thursday, May 17 ; 5:15PM

ZFN-Mediated In Vivo Genome Editing Results in Therapeutic Levels of α-Galactosidase A and Effective Substrate Reduction in Fabry Knockout Mice – Abstract #234

Session: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases I

Poster Presentation – Wednesday, May 16 ; 5:30PM

T Cell Immunology

Highly Efficient and Specific Multiplexed Gene Editing in T Cells using Enhanced Zinc-Finger Nucleases (ZFNs) Enables Strategic Engineering of Allogeneic T Cell Immunotherapies – Abstract #968

Session: 412. Advancements in T Cell-Based Therapies

Oral Presentation – Saturday, May 19 ; 11:15AM

Technology and Delivery Enhancements

Enhancing ZFN Expression Construct and Nuclease Activity Leads to Improvements of In Vivo Genome Editing Platform – Abstract #809

Session: Gene Targeting & Gene Correction III

Poster Presentation – Friday, May 18; 5:45PM

Global and Tunable Suppression of Zinc Finger Nuclease and ZFP-Transcription Factor Off-Target Activity via Discrete Framework Substitutions – Abstract #183

Session: Gene Targeting & Gene Correction I

Poster Presentation – Wednesday, May 16 ; 5:30PM

Non-Viral Delivery of ZFN mRNA Enables Highly Efficient In Vivo Genome Editing of Multiple Therapeutic Gene Targets – Abstract #952

Session: 410. Gene Targeting and Gene Correction

Oral Presentation – Saturday, May 19 ; 11:15AM

Invited Presentations at Scientific Symposia

Therapeutic Gene Editing Using Designed Zinc Finger Proteins – Michael C. Holmes , Ph.D., Sangamo Therapeutics

Corporate Review Session

Invited Talk – Tuesday, May 15 ; 4:00PM

Education Session Chair: Thomas Wechsler , Ph.D., Sangamo Therapeutics

Session: 135. The Basics of Genome Editing

Presentation Series – Wednesday, May 16 ; 1:30PM

All abstracts for the ASGCT meeting are available online at 2018 ASGCT Annual Meeting Abstracts.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies with the potential to transform patients' lives using the company's platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. For more information about Sangamo, visit the Company's website at www.sangamo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Sangamo's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references relating to presentation of data from various therapeutic and research programs and the potential of these programs to transform the lives of patients. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the dependence on third parties for clinical trial supply and conduct of clinical trials, the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process, uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment and completion of clinical trials, and whether clinical trial results will validate and support the safety and efficacy of our product candidates. There can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained or that Sangamo and its partners will be able to develop commercially viable therapeutics. Actual results may differ from those projected in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in Sangamo's operations and business. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Sangamo's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Current Report on Form 8-Kas filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Sangamo undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

