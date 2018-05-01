Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy

RICHMOND, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) today announced that data from the Company's technology and preclinical research programs will be presented at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) being held May 16-19, 2018 in Chicago. Sangamo scientists or collaborators will present abstracts highlighting recent enhancements to Sangamo's zinc finger-based genome editing and gene regulation platforms; data from the company's preclinical development programs in Fabry disease, CNS disorders, and T cell immunotherapy; as well as research into novel delivery modalities.
"Sangamo's leadership in the development of genomic therapies stems from the robust research of our scientists, who each year at ASGCT present recent work," said Michael Holmes, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Sangamo. "This year, our posters and oral presentations showcase technical enhancements to our ZFN genome editing platform as well as updates to several research programs advancing toward clinical development."
The following presentations are scheduled at the ASGCT Meeting sessions:
Central Nervous System Disorders
- Designed Zinc Finger Protein Transcription Factors for Single-Gene Regulation Throughout the Central Nervous System – Abstract #949
Session: 410. Gene Targeting and Gene Correction
Oral Presentation – Saturday, May 19; 10:30AM
Inherited Metabolic Diseases
- Liver-Based Expression of the Human Alpha-Galactosidase A Gene in a Murine Fabry Model Results in Continuous Therapeutic Levels of Enzyme Activity and Effective Substrate Reduction – Abstract #545
Session: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases II
Poster Presentation – Thursday, May 17; 5:15PM
- ZFN-Mediated In Vivo Genome Editing Results in Therapeutic Levels of α-Galactosidase A and Effective Substrate Reduction in Fabry Knockout Mice – Abstract #234
Session: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal Diseases I
Poster Presentation – Wednesday, May 16; 5:30PM
T Cell Immunology
- Highly Efficient and Specific Multiplexed Gene Editing in T Cells using Enhanced Zinc-Finger Nucleases (ZFNs) Enables Strategic Engineering of Allogeneic T Cell Immunotherapies – Abstract #968
Session: 412. Advancements in T Cell-Based Therapies
Oral Presentation – Saturday, May 19; 11:15AM
Technology and Delivery Enhancements
- Enhancing ZFN Expression Construct and Nuclease Activity Leads to Improvements of In Vivo Genome Editing Platform – Abstract #809
Session: Gene Targeting & Gene Correction III
Poster Presentation – Friday, May 18; 5:45PM
- Global and Tunable Suppression of Zinc Finger Nuclease and ZFP-Transcription Factor Off-Target Activity via Discrete Framework Substitutions – Abstract #183
Session: Gene Targeting & Gene Correction I
Poster Presentation – Wednesday, May 16; 5:30PM
- Non-Viral Delivery of ZFN mRNA Enables Highly Efficient In Vivo Genome Editing of Multiple Therapeutic Gene Targets – Abstract #952
Session: 410. Gene Targeting and Gene Correction
Oral Presentation – Saturday, May 19; 11:15AM
Invited Presentations at Scientific Symposia
- Therapeutic Gene Editing Using Designed Zinc Finger Proteins – Michael C. Holmes, Ph.D., Sangamo Therapeutics
Corporate Review Session
Invited Talk – Tuesday, May 15; 4:00PM
- Education Session Chair: Thomas Wechsler, Ph.D., Sangamo Therapeutics
Session: 135. The Basics of Genome Editing
Presentation Series – Wednesday, May 16; 1:30PM
All abstracts for the ASGCT meeting are available online at 2018 ASGCT Annual Meeting Abstracts.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies with the potential to transform patients' lives using the company's platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. For more information about Sangamo, visit the Company's website at www.sangamo.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Sangamo's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references relating to presentation of data from various therapeutic and research programs and the potential of these programs to transform the lives of patients. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the dependence on third parties for clinical trial supply and conduct of clinical trials, the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process, uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment and completion of clinical trials, and whether clinical trial results will validate and support the safety and efficacy of our product candidates. There can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained or that Sangamo and its partners will be able to develop commercially viable therapeutics. Actual results may differ from those projected in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in Sangamo's operations and business. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Sangamo's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Current Report on Form 8-Kas filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Sangamo undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
