Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Scientific, Medical And Investor Conferences

Upcoming Medical & Scientific Conferences

2019 World Advanced Therapies and Regenerative Medicine Congress

"Gene Editing for Therapeutic Applications"

Presentation Date: Friday, May 17 th at 3:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: London, United Kingdom

"Engineering CAR Regulatory T Cells (CAR-Tregs) for Autoimmunity, Inflammation & Transplantation"

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 22 nd at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Boston, MA

"Liver targeted AAV gene therapy vectors results in high levels of enzyme activity and effective substrate reduction in a mouse model of Fabry disease"

Presentation Date: Sunday, May 26 th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Prague, Czech Republic

"Initial results of the Alta study, a phase 1/2, open label, adaptive, dose-ranging study to assess the safety and tolerability of SB-525 gene therapy in adult subjects with severe hemophilia A"

Presentation Date: Saturday, July 6 th at 1:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time ( July 5 th at 11 p.m. Eastern Time )

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Upcoming Investor Conference

Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, June 6 th, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: New York, NY

Members of the Sangamo management team will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentation will be archived on the Sangamo website for two weeks after the event.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and gene regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

