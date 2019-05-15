Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Scientific, Medical And Investor Conferences
Hemophilia A SB-525 gene therapy clinical data accepted for oral presentation at ISTH
May 15, 2019, 16:30 ET
BRISBANE, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced participation in the following scientific, medical, and investor conferences:
Upcoming Medical & Scientific Conferences
- 2019 World Advanced Therapies and Regenerative Medicine Congress
"Gene Editing for Therapeutic Applications"
Presentation Date: Friday, May 17th at 3:40 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: London, United Kingdom
- Treg Directed Therapies Summit
"Engineering CAR Regulatory T Cells (CAR-Tregs) for Autoimmunity, Inflammation & Transplantation"
Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 22nd at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: Boston, MA
- Update on Fabry Disease Meeting
"Liver targeted AAV gene therapy vectors results in high levels of enzyme activity and effective substrate reduction in a mouse model of Fabry disease"
Presentation Date: Sunday, May 26th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: Prague, Czech Republic
- International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress
"Initial results of the Alta study, a phase 1/2, open label, adaptive, dose-ranging study to assess the safety and tolerability of SB-525 gene therapy in adult subjects with severe hemophilia A"
Presentation Date: Saturday, July 6th at 1:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (July 5th at 11 p.m. Eastern Time)
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Upcoming Investor Conference
- Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, June 6th, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: New York, NY
Members of the Sangamo management team will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentation will be archived on the Sangamo website for two weeks after the event.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and gene regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.
SOURCE Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
Share this article