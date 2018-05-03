Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes

"Curt has executed a series of significant pharmaceutical collaborations that have brought renewed validation to Sangamo's innovative research and technology platform and has provided me valuable counsel on corporate strategy," said Sandy Macrae, CEO of Sangamo. "We now have a strong balance sheet which enables us to pursue our strategy to retain ownership of our own products for development and potential commercialization in our chosen therapeutic areas. We wish Curt well in his new endeavor."

Herberts, 37, joined Sangamo in 2010 as Director of Corporate Development. In 2015, he was promoted to Vice President of Corporate Development and in December 2016 to Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer.

Sangamo today also announced the promotion of Michael Holmes, Ph.D. to Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Holmes joined Sangamo in 2001 and has served as Vice President of Research since 2015. During his tenure at Sangamo, he has pioneered the use of zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs) for genome editing in transformed and primary human cells, including hematopoietic stem cells and T cells. Holmes is a member of Sangamo's Executive Leadership Team.

"Over the course of his career at Sangamo, Mike has led many of our most important research and technology projects and has developed vast knowledge in the field of genome editing. He commands the respect of academic and industry peers and of Sangamo colleagues, and I am pleased to promote him to Chief Technology Officer," Macrae said.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies with the potential to transform patients' lives using the company's platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. For more information about Sangamo, visit the Company's website at www.sangamo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Sangamo's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references relating to the pursuit of our strategy to retain ownership of our own products for development and potential commercialization in our chosen therapeutic areas. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the dependence on third parties for clinical trial supply and conduct of clinical trials, the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process, uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment and completion of clinical trials, and whether clinical trial results will validate and support the safety and efficacy of our product candidates. There can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained or that Sangamo and its partners will be able to develop commercially viable therapeutics. Actual results may differ from those projected in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in Sangamo's operations and business. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Sangamo's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Sangamo undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

