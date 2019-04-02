Sangamo Therapeutics To Host April 2, 2019 Conference Call To Provide Clinical Update

BRISBANE, Calif., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 2nd at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a clinical development update.

The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations.

The conference call dial-in numbers are (877) 377-7553 for domestic callers and (678) 894-3968 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 6063108. For those unable to listen in at the designated time, a conference call replay will be available for one week following the call. The conference call replay numbers for domestic and international callers are (855) 859-2056 and (404) 537-3406, respectively. The conference ID number for the replay is 6063108.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is focused on translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using the Company's platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

