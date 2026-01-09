Sangbo Sim is the new CFO of the ZKW Group

WIESELBURG, Austria, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangbo Sim (57) has taken over the position of CFO of ZKW Group GmbH as of January 1, 2026. The internationally experienced financial expert succeeds Sangwook Woo, who is returning to Korea as planned. Sim has held various positions at LG Electronics (LG) since 2001, with a focus on finance, and has extensive management experience in business optimization and investor relations. Sim was Head of Business Improvement and Head of Investor Relations at LG in Seoul, CFO of LG Deutschland GmbH and CFO of LG Nordic AB as well as Senior Manager of Overseas Branch Management at LG. "Sangbo Sim is a proven financial expert and will further secure the competitiveness and future of the ZKW Group," says Won Yong Hwang, CEO of the ZKW Group.

In addition to his professional experience, Sim also has a solid education in business and global management, including a Bachelor of Business Administration from Korea University and a Master of Science from Stanford Graduate School of Business. His responsibilities included overseeing financial planning for LG's Smart Life Solutions business in line with the company's future vision in IoT, robotics and smart devices. At LG, Sim was also honored with LG Innovation School's highest award.

After three years in Austria, the previous ZKW CFO Sangwook Woo stepped down from his position on January 1, 2026 to take on new professional challenges. "We are deeply grateful to Sangwook Woo. He has successfully developed ZKW over three years in very challenging times," says CEO Won Yong Hwang.

Click to download related images.

ZKW at a glance

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. ZKW has been part of the LG Group as a subsidiary of LG Electronics Vehicle Solutions since 2018.

As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. In line with its motto "Bright Minds, Bright Lights.", the Group develops and produces complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international car manufacturers with bright minds and state-of-the-art production technologies.

Its top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2024, the Group employed around 10,000 people and generated total sales of around 1.55 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient. Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania). With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

Press contact:

Vanessa Stark

Group Communication & Marketing

ZKW Group GmbH

Tel: +43 7416 505 0

[email protected]

SOURCE ZKW Group