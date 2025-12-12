Sangha Renewables Inaugurates 20 MW Project in West Texas, Energized by TotalEnergies

This data center creates a scalable model for Sangha Renewables to monetize renewable energy through bitcoin mining

ODESSA, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangha Renewables, a company redefining renewable energy generation through bitcoin mining and institutional-grade project finance, today announced the energization of its 19.9 MW project in Ector County, West Texas.

Sangha's data center operates behind-the-meter on a 150 MW solar farm and leverages the flexibility of bitcoin mining to pioneer a new model for integrating renewable energy and this emerging industry. The project was developed with the support of Links Genco, which provided energy-structuring and grid-compliance services

Under the terms of the agreement:

Sangha will develop, own, and operate the mining facility, provide high-efficiency mining hardware and advanced load-management capabilities designed to complement more renewable generation on the grid;

TotalEnergies will deliver comprehensive retail power solutions, including balancing services, supplemental grid power during non-solar hours, and structured power products designed to manage price volatility while ensuring reliability for Sangha's operations.

It is always beneficial for the load to be as close to generation as possible, and this collaboration offers a commercial framework to ensure that flexible location agnostic load can get closer to generation. By operating behind-the-meter, Sangha's facility unlocks additional value for renewable power assets, and is a complementary offer particularly attractive in areas prone to local transmission congestion. Beyond Sangha's development, this model supports energy producers, the regional energy grid, and ultimately the rate payers.

"This project highlights how Bitcoin mining can become a powerful tool to unlock new value streams for the energy sector," said Spencer Marr, Co-Founder and President at Sangha Renewables. "By aligning our operations with innovative energy partners such as TotalEnergies, we're demonstrating how digital infrastructure can accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy future."

"TotalEnergies is excited to supply firm power to Sangha's operations in West Texas. This project aligns with our Company's ambition to deliver innovative energy solutions that support the decarbonization efforts of energy-intensive industries," said Simon Binet, Vice President Trading U.S. Gas & Power at TotalEnergies.

The full energization of the mining facility was announced during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 12, 2025, followed by a guided tour of the facility. Guests included the County Judge, as well as representatives from Links Genco, TotalEnergies, and other industry leaders.

About Sangha Renewables

Sangha Renewables is building the most capital-efficient, institutional-grade model for bitcoin mining, purpose-built for long-term investors and energy partners. Through sophisticated project-finance and direct partnerships with independent power producers, Sangha delivers first-party, proprietary bitcoin cash flows from sustainable energy sources—without the volatility of public markets or the inefficiencies of datacenter hosting. The company offers full-spectrum origination, development, construction, capital markets, and operations services to its partners. To learn more, visit www.sangharenewables.com .

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About Links Genco

Links Genco LLC has over 60 years of combined experience as a trusted advisor to clients, providing consulting services focused on a power-first strategy. This includes turnkey development advisory and execution services for Data Center locations including High Powered Computing and Digital Currency operations. The Links team has significant experience across the value chain of services including site selection and electrical due diligence, utility coordination, regulatory compliance, equipment sourcing, financial modeling, onsite generation evaluation, and ongoing optimization. Based in Houston, Links Genco's services extend across the country including Texas, Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, D.C., New York, Massachusetts and California (ERCOT, PJM, NYISO, CAISO, NEISO and MISO).

