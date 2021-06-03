Sangha Systems signs a Letter of Intent with AEP OnSite Partners to bring the first behind-the-meter solar development to a cryptocurrency mining campus in North America, will use Sunified sensors

This landmark deal signals a shift in how cryptocurrency miners will be developing their energy resources going forward, and is the realization of Sangha Systems' goal since beginning the Hennepin project in 2018. The company has been trying to steer cryptocurrency mining towards renewable energy from its inception and, having proven its business model and reliability in the industry over three years, is now poised to pioneer the first project of its kind in North America.

"We founded Sangha Systems in late 2017 while working in renewable energy law, development and public policy because we recognized that cryptocurrency mining presents a one-of-a-kind energy profile that could expedite the mainstreaming of renewable energy," said Spencer Marr, President and Co-Founder of Sangha Systems. With its high load factor and significant interruptibility, cryptocurrency mining enables renewable energy project developers, financiers, and off-takers to structure deals that capture maximum financial returns for all stakeholders. "We have worked for three years to build a track record of excellence and establish the business profile that would enable us to get a solar deal done in Hennepin. As market analysts and the general public have recently woken up to the energy consumption of mining and the possibility of turning all that demand for electricity into clean energy, we think our thesis has been validated. This is just the start for us."

Leon Gerard Vandenberg, whose company Sunified has developed a blockchain-controlled sensor that allows grid and energy systems operators to track the "proof or origin" for all electricity generated by a solar array, believes "blockchain mining is an ideal behind-the-meter synthetic load. It provides a dynamic offtake that can balance revenue upside when suboptimal net metering conditions occur." Further, "using our UNITY chip sensors & platform, mining can be a key catalyst to lay down the infrastructure to simplify green signalling, shed light on greenwashing, and bring the renewable energy credit (REC) market into the 21st century."

About Sangha Systems

"Sangha" is a Sanskrit word meaning "association", "assembly", "company" or "community." Sangha Systems, established in 2017, guides burgeoning and disruptive industries with high-energy needs toward a more sustainable and profitable future. Through dynamic infrastructure development, deep energy expertise, and a creative team, they harness the Sangha mentality to create both profitability and sustainability. Their flagship project, 82 River North, is centered on the redevelopment of an old steel mill with an 82 megawatt electrical substation in the Central Illinois Valley that allows Sangha Systems to reimagine the relationship between energy generation, consumption, transmission, distribution, and monetization. Sangha Systems is inspired to build the physical infrastructure to power the digital future.

