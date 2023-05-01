Sangoma Announces 5G Wireless Broadband as Part of Managed Internet Connectivity Product Suite

Managed Service Offers Businesses Lightning-fast Speeds & Ultra-low Latency Across All Major U.S. Wireless Carriers

MARKHAM, ON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) ("Sangoma" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, is excited to announce the addition of 5G Wireless Broadband to its product suite. Sangoma's fully managed wireless connectivity service boasts speeds up to 10 - 20X those available with 4G/LTE and can be used as either primary or backup internet connectivity for any business.

Sangoma leverages partnerships with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile to offer unique 5G Wireless Broadband Internet plans that come in pooled, unpooled and unlimited data packages to customers across the contiguous U.S.

Using the latest in 5G technology, Sangoma's new managed 5G Wireless Broadband Internet Service provides speeds up to 10 - 20 times faster than 4G/LTE as well as ultra-low latency, so customers experience high-quality voice, video and data streaming.

Sangoma's managed 5G Wireless Broadband Internet Service is ideal for organizations of all sizes that want no-fuss high-speed connectivity, and includes expert management and support. Sangoma's team of experienced technicians monitor the network 24/7 to ensure optimal performance and uptime, so customers can focus on their core business without worrying about internet connectivity issues. Additionally, customers can access dedicated technical support around the clock to assist with any issues or questions.

"We're pleased to be able to offer our customers more choices when it comes to their managed internet solutions. Our competitive 5G offer, paired with our existing fiber, cable, or DSL internet services, enables Sangoma to offer a customized, cost-effective solution to provide the best connectivity, security, and reliability for either a single-site or multi-site business," said Jim Machi, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Sangoma.

Sangoma's managed 5G Wireless Broadband Internet Service is available now from our authorized partners. Click here to visit our website and learn more about the service. To find a reseller or distributor near you or for all other inquiries, visit www.sangoma.com .

About Sangoma

Sangoma is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma simplifies communications by providing businesses with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native communications solutions, seamlessly streamlining business processes. Sangoma provides businesses with a complete solution, including cloud software, endpoints, and connectivity – all delivered and supported by Sangoma's expert team. One provider and one contact ease vendor management and save time. For more information, visit www.sangoma.com .

SOURCE Sangoma Technologies Corporation