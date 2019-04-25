Sangoma Announces Launch of the Newest Releases of FreePBX and Asterisk

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE: STC), a trusted leader in value-based Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and the world's largest provider of open source communications solutions, today announced the launch of the newest releases of its leading FreePBX and Asterisk software.

FreePBX 15, available now in beta release and in GA (general availability) very shortly, features a new built-in API powered by GraphQL making it easier to integrate FreePBX with third-party applications, allowing users to create more efficient workflows and processes. The beta release also includes significant improvements to the Back-Up and Restore Process, helping to simplify how administrators can keep data safe.

The Asterisk 13 and 16 updates include feature, performance, and stability improvements, including the ability to switch between ARI applications from within ARI, without having to exit to dialplan. ARI is Asterisk's REST interface used for programmatic call control and manipulation. This improvement continues to further the Asterisk project's long term effort to be the best possible platform to choose for telephony application development.

"Sangoma continues to lead the entire communications industry with the two most widely used open source software products in the world," said Bill Wignall, President and CEO of Sangoma. "Our unwavering support of the open source community by launching these important releases of both Asterisk and FreePBX shows the dedication of the entire Sangoma team to these projects, and gives our customers and partners the confidence that we are fully committed to these critical products, employed by millions of users around the globe."

Asterisk 16 can be downloaded now from the Asterisk web site and FreePBX 15 can be downloaded now from the FreePBX website . For more information, documentation and usage samples, as well as a complete list of new features, changes, and upgrade notes, visit the Asterisk wiki or the FreePBX wiki.

Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies (TSX VENTURE: STC) is a trusted leader in value-based Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for SMBs, enterprises, OEMs, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma's Voice over IP offerings include on-premise and cloud-based phone systems, SIP trunking services, and telephony hardware. Sangoma's products and services are used in leading PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is the primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project, the world's most widely used open source communications software, and FreePBX, the world's most widely used open source PBX software. Businesses can achieve enhanced levels of collaboration, productivity, and ROI with Sangoma. Everything Connects, Connect with Sangoma! Additional information can be found at www.sangoma.com, www.asterisk.org, and www.freepbx.org.

