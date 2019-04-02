Sangoma Announces Release of the Switchvox 7 Unified Communication Business Phone System

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE: STC), a trusted leader in delivering Unified Communications solutions for SMBs, Enterprises, OEMs, and Service Providers, both on-premises and in the cloud, today announced the release of Switchvox 7, the latest software version of the Switchvox UC solution. Switchvox 7 introduces advanced conferencing features for greater collaboration, delivers added functionality for D-Series IP phones with call pickup capabilities, and upgrades the platform's operating system for improved performance and security. Switchvox 7 marks the first major release of Switchvox since Sangoma's acquisition of Digium, which finalized in September of 2018.

"Sangoma is committed to the Switchvox Unified Communications platform," says Bill Wignall, CEO of Sangoma. "Since the acquisition of Digium, we have invested many resources into making Switchvox an even better solution that provides a greater value to our customer base. It is important for our customers and partners to know that we are dedicated to Switchvox and are relentlessly working to grow the platform, starting with the capabilities added in Switchvox 7. The release includes new features, performance enhancements, and deeper integrations with the D-Series IP phones. We look forward to continuing to enhance Switchvox going forward."

The Switchvox Meet Me Conference feature has been expanded in Switchvox 7 to enable more transparency for conference room administrators and to provide them with additional tools for ensuring productive conference calls. A new Conference Widget shows all conference participants, highlights speakers, and provides the ability to mute or remove participants and end the call. The widget is available for the browser-based Switchboard end-user dashboard and for the D80, an affordable, HD touchscreen IP phone, giving users access to visual conference control on their computer from any location or right from their phone screen.

Switchvox 7 provides a more integrated and collaborative experience for D-Series IP phone users with call pickup capabilities. The new functionality allows users to pick up an incoming call on their Digium IP phone destined for another user's extension. This new feature ensures calls are never missed when someone is away from their desk, or unavailable, since there is someone monitoring the inbound calls from another IP phone.

In addition to added features and capabilities, Switchvox 7 is the highest-performing release to date. Now, users can enjoy greater processing power and added security.

Switchvox 7 is available today for Switchvox on-premise customers with an active subscription and the following supported appliances: E510, E520, E530, E540, 80, 310, 360, 380, 450, or 470.

"Digium has been a trusted supplier for years, with the consistency we've come to rely on. The 7.0 release takes the best value in Unified Communications to an even higher level. How can you better all-inclusive software? Add more features and that's exactly what this release has done. This new release reinforces Sangoma's commitment to Switchvox. I look forward to offering Switchvox to our clients for many years to come," said Jim Anderson, President of Unitel Inc.

For more information about Switchvox, please visit sangoma.com/switchvox.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in value-based Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for SMBs, enterprises, OEMs, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma's Voiceover IP offerings include on-premise and cloud-based phone systems, SIP trunking services, and telephony hardware. Sangoma's products and services are used in leading PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is the primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project, the world's most widely used open source communications software, and the FreePBX project, the world's most widely used open source PBX software. Businesses can achieve enhanced levels of collaboration, productivity, and ROI with Sangoma. Everything Connects, Connect with Sangoma!

Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found by visiting https://www.sangoma.com.

SOURCE Sangoma Technologies Corporation