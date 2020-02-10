Sangoma Announces the 17th Annual AstriCon Expo & Conference

MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE: STC), a trusted leader in delivering Communications as a Service solutions for businesses of all sizes, service providers and OEMs, today announced that it will hold AstriCon, its annual user conference, on October 6-8, 2020. The event will take place at the Loews Royal Pacifica Resort at Universal Orlando.

Sangoma, the world's largest provider of open source communications solutions, Asterisk and FreePBX, is now accepting submissions for speaker topic and talk concepts for 2020. Speaking abstracts must be submitted for consideration by May 4, 2020. Abstracts can be submitted at this link .

AstriCon contains multiple tracks with more than 45 sessions, offering attendees a variety of options during the three-day event. Topics include security, tutorials, case studies, and growing your business with open source. In addition, WebRTC, speech technology, and how to build scalable and resilient solutions, IoT and other related open source projects such as Kamailio, Homer, and OpenSIPS will be covered.

Two new additions this year are the co-location of TADSummit Americas and FreePBX World. TADSummit is the leading independent event where leaders in the programmable telecoms/communications (CXTech) meet to share experiences and insights. FreePBX World will be focused on the FreePBX roadmap and community.

Returning to AstriCon 2020 are Dangerous Demos and an exposition highlighting a variety of complementary products and services in the open source communications space.

Registration for AstriCon 2020 will open March 1st on the official site of AstriCon - www.astricon.net .

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes, service providers and OEMs. Sangoma's offerings include Unified Communication (UCaaS) and Call Center as a Service (CCaaS) business phone systems, both on-premise and cloud, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), SIP trunking services (TaaS), and telephony hardware which can also be deployed as a service. Sangoma's products and services are used in leading PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is the primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project, the world's most widely used open source communications software, and the FreePBX project, the world's most widely used open source PBX software. Businesses can achieve enhanced levels of collaboration, productivity, and ROI with Sangoma.

